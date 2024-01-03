en English
Ivy Tech’s ‘Doing the Dream’ Commemorates its 20th Year: Dr. Monique Couvson to Deliver Keynote

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
Ivy Tech's 'Doing the Dream' Commemorates its 20th Year: Dr. Monique Couvson to Deliver Keynote

The esteemed Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo has announced its grand 20th annual ‘Doing the Dream’ community banquet, which is scheduled for January 25, 2024. This significant event continues to honor the legacy of the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., promoting values of justice, equity, and peace, consistent with his life-long teachings.

Dr. Monique Couvson, The Keynote Speaker

Dr. Monique Couvson, an award-winning author and renowned social justice scholar, will be the keynote speaker for the event. Drawing on her extensive experience in the domains of education, civil rights, and the justice system, Dr. Couvson will focus her presentation on Black communities and other communities of color, emphasizing their struggles and victories.

‘Doing the Dream’ Workshop

Furthermore, on January 26, Dr. Couvson will facilitate a workshop for community and educational leaders. The workshop will revolve around her influential book ‘Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools.’ This will initiate critical community discussions, paving the way towards equality and justice.

Tickets and Sponsorship

The tickets for the banquet are now available for sale and are priced at $60. The proceeds from this event will be allocated to the ‘Doing the Dream’ Diversity Scholarship, reinforcing Ivy Tech’s commitment towards promoting diversity and inclusivity. The Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) has stepped forward to sponsor the speaker for the event, highlighting the significant role of corporate entities in supporting such initiatives.

The ‘Doing the Dream’ initiative, since its inception nearly two decades ago, has engaged approximately 30,000 individuals. Each year, it gathers various leaders to discuss substantial issues, fostering a culture of unity and mutual respect. This year, a virtual option to hear Dr. Couvson’s enlightening talk via YouTube will also be provided, ensuring that the message of ‘Doing the Dream’ reaches far and wide.

Education United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

