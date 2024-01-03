Ivy Tech Embarks on $60 Million Capital Improvement Project

In a significant stride towards advancing educational infrastructure, Ivy Tech has received the green light to embark on a $60 million capital improvement project at its Fort Wayne campus. The College’s State Board of Trustees has endorsed this extensive undertaking, with construction of a new Nursing and Health Sciences building and refurbishment of the Coliseum Campus on the blueprint.

Revitalizing the Campus

The renovation aims not only to rejuvenate the campus but also to centralize student services, fostering a more efficient learning environment. Additionally, it looks to adapt office spaces for hybrid work, keeping pace with the evolving work landscape. Two antiquated halls, Harshman and Carroll, erected in 1965, are planned to be demolished, making room for more modern and functional facilities.

Boosting Enrollment and Degree Completion

The newly constructed facilities are projected to bolster enrollment by 7% in the Schools of Health Sciences and Nursing. Furthermore, they are expected to propel a spike in degree and certificate completion by 20%. The project is not just a structural overhaul, but a strategic move to enhance academic achievement and foster student success.

Economic and Operational Benefits

Beyond the academic realm, the renovations are projected to generate substantial economic benefits. The College anticipates creating more instructional lab space, which can potentially attract more students to its programs. Additionally, the project is estimated to save approximately $600,000 in operational costs, showcasing the financial prudence of this endeavor.

While the project awaits further state review, Ivy Tech maintains an optimistic outlook and is hopeful of breaking ground in 2025. The forthcoming year promises to be eventful, with more announcements expected as the planning process advances. These developments underscore Ivy Tech’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of education and work environment on its campus.