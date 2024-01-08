en English
Ivy League Success: The Remarkable Journey of the Jamaican Johnson Sisters

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:33 am EST
Five sisters, five different walks of life, five illustrious careers, and one common thread that binds them all – a relentless pursuit of excellence. This is the story of the Johnson sisters, originally from Kingston, Jamaica, who migrated to the United States in the 1980s. Each of them, guided by their mother’s emphasis on education and their own dedication, went on to attend an Ivy League university, a feat in itself considering there are only eight such institutions in the US.

A Legacy of Excellence

The eldest, Dr. Leonie Johnson Sena, is a respected psychiatrist who received her undergraduate and medical degrees from Cornell University. With over 25 years in private practice, she is committed to addressing mental health disparities within the Christian community and among people of color.

Patrice Johnson Chevannes charted a unique path from studying aerospace engineering at Cornell to acting. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from City College of New York and, for over 25 years, has been an accomplished actress, writer, and director. Patrice also shares her craft through teaching at Columbia University and The New School.

Breaking New Ground

Dr. Michelle J. Johnson, a roboticist and associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania, is focused on rehabilitation robotics for people with brain injuries. She holds a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Stanford University and is constantly pushing the boundaries in her field.

Dr. Karen A. Johnson, a research scientist and assistant professor of social work, has expertise in sexual health, mental health, and substance use prevention. She holds a Ph.D. from Columbia University and is dedicated to applying her knowledge for societal betterment.

Law, Family, and Giving Back

Marsha M. S. Johnson, an attorney with a degree from Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School, has over 21 years of practice. She is passionate about making legal aid accessible, often providing pro bono services.

The sisters’ brothers, Michael A. Johnson, a computer engineer and CEO, and Robert “Bobby” Johnson, involved in the film industry, have also made their mark. For the Johnson family, success is not a destination, but a journey. The sisters credit their mother’s guidance and their strong family bond for their achievements. They also express their desire to give back to their homeland, Jamaica, reflecting their sense of gratitude and commitment to the upliftment of others.

Education Jamaica United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

