en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Ivana Trump’s Opulent NY Townhouse Still Unsold After a Year

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:35 pm EST
Ivana Trump’s Opulent NY Townhouse Still Unsold After a Year

In the heart of New York City, a monument to opulence and flamboyance remains unsold. The former residence of Ivana Trump, the first ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, continues to wait for a buyer, even after a year on the market. The six-story property at 10 E 64th St., a testament to the grandeur of the late 19th century and the personal style of Ivana Trump, was originally listed at a higher price before witnessing a $4 million reduction in September, bringing the asking price down to $22.5 million.

A Glimpse into Ivana Trump’s Legacy

The townhouse, built in 1879, spans nearly 8,800 square feet and is an echo of the grand Palace of Versailles. Upon stepping in, one is greeted by lush red carpets and walls draped in red silk, balanced with ornate crystal chandeliers and splashes of gold accents. The estate stands as a tribute to Ivana Trump’s unique style, with the interior design remaining unaltered since her passing in July 2022. The home, adorned with family photographs and personal items, serves as a time capsule preserving the life of the socialite.

A Property Steeped in History and Personal Flair

Ivana Trump purchased the property in 1992 for a modest $2.5 million, compared to its current asking price. She invested millions into its renovation, transforming it into a reflection of her own personality. The third floor hosts an entire suite as a bedroom, while the primary bathroom is a symphony of pink onyx, mirrors, and gold fixtures. A library, themed around leopard prints, adds to the distinctive character of the residence.

Challenges in the Luxury Real Estate Market

Despite the price reduction, the townhouse’s sale has been slower than the average for New York City properties. The high degree of personalization in its decor could be contributing to the delay. Real estate experts suggest that it’s not uncommon for such unique properties to be considered overpriced, and the extent to which the reduced price will expedite a sale remains uncertain.

0
United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
39 seconds ago
Kevin Powell Illuminates Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy at DuSable Museum
On a chilly winter day at the DuSable Museum, a crowd of eager listeners gathered to hear Kevin Powell, a Brooklyn-based author, filmmaker, and activist, share his perspective on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event, held ahead of the civil rights leader’s birthday, was a rousing testament to the
Kevin Powell Illuminates Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy at DuSable Museum
Netflix's Strategic Tagging System: Enhancing User Engagement and Decision-Making
2 mins ago
Netflix's Strategic Tagging System: Enhancing User Engagement and Decision-Making
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
3 mins ago
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
59 seconds ago
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
Mecosta County Jail Books Two More: An Insight into the Continuous Law Enforcement Efforts
1 min ago
Mecosta County Jail Books Two More: An Insight into the Continuous Law Enforcement Efforts
Fatal Accident Shakes Orcutt: Man Killed on Highways 1 and 135
1 min ago
Fatal Accident Shakes Orcutt: Man Killed on Highways 1 and 135
Latest Headlines
World News
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
59 seconds
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
2 mins
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
2 mins
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
2 mins
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
2 mins
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Set to Make UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
2 mins
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Set to Make UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
3 mins
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
4 mins
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
West Virginia Edges Out Texas in a Thrilling Basketball Match
4 mins
West Virginia Edges Out Texas in a Thrilling Basketball Match
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app