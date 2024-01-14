Ivana Trump’s Opulent NY Townhouse Still Unsold After a Year

In the heart of New York City, a monument to opulence and flamboyance remains unsold. The former residence of Ivana Trump, the first ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, continues to wait for a buyer, even after a year on the market. The six-story property at 10 E 64th St., a testament to the grandeur of the late 19th century and the personal style of Ivana Trump, was originally listed at a higher price before witnessing a $4 million reduction in September, bringing the asking price down to $22.5 million.

A Glimpse into Ivana Trump’s Legacy

The townhouse, built in 1879, spans nearly 8,800 square feet and is an echo of the grand Palace of Versailles. Upon stepping in, one is greeted by lush red carpets and walls draped in red silk, balanced with ornate crystal chandeliers and splashes of gold accents. The estate stands as a tribute to Ivana Trump’s unique style, with the interior design remaining unaltered since her passing in July 2022. The home, adorned with family photographs and personal items, serves as a time capsule preserving the life of the socialite.

A Property Steeped in History and Personal Flair

Ivana Trump purchased the property in 1992 for a modest $2.5 million, compared to its current asking price. She invested millions into its renovation, transforming it into a reflection of her own personality. The third floor hosts an entire suite as a bedroom, while the primary bathroom is a symphony of pink onyx, mirrors, and gold fixtures. A library, themed around leopard prints, adds to the distinctive character of the residence.

Challenges in the Luxury Real Estate Market

Despite the price reduction, the townhouse’s sale has been slower than the average for New York City properties. The high degree of personalization in its decor could be contributing to the delay. Real estate experts suggest that it’s not uncommon for such unique properties to be considered overpriced, and the extent to which the reduced price will expedite a sale remains uncertain.