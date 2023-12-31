en English
Ivana Trump’s New York Townhouse Faces Challenges in Buyer Search

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:26 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 10:55 am EST
The New York townhouse that once belonged to the late Ivana Trump, former wife of ex-President Donald Trump, has languished on the market for over a year. Despite its price reduction by $4 million in September, bringing it down to $22.5 million, potential buyers remain elusive.

Time Capsule of Ivana Trump’s Life

The six-story, 8,800-square-foot property, erected in 1879, is a testament to Ivana Trump’s personal style. The interior, marked by red carpets, red silk-covered walls, gold accents, and opulent crystal chandeliers, bears a distinct ‘very French Versailles’ flavor, as stated by listing agent J. Roger Erickson of Douglas Elliman. Ivana Trump’s presence is palpable, with the house largely preserved just as it was since her comprehensive renovation in the 1990s. The interiors, adorned with her furnishings and family photos, offer a glimpse into her life.

Price Point Matches NYC Luxury Home Sales

Purchased by Ivana Trump in 1992 for $2.5 million, the townhouse has seen substantial investment in its revamp. The current price per square foot stands at just under $2,600, on par with the average for luxury home sales in New York City.

Personalized Decor May Hinder Sale

Despite aligning with the city’s luxury home sales average, the townhouse has outlasted the typical NYC listing duration of five and a half months. Real estate experts attribute this delay to the property’s personalized interior decor, which might deter potential buyers. Ivana Trump’s estate, which stands to benefit her children Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric, awaits the successful sale of the townhouse.

United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

