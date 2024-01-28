Ivana Trump's Luxurious Townhouse Struggles to Find a Buyer

The New York townhouse of the late Ivana Trump, a symbol of opulent extravagance and personal style, lingers on the market a year after its listing. With an initial asking price of $26.5 million, a $4 million price cut in September has done little to entice buyers. The property, described as 'very French Versailles flavored' by J. Roger Erickson of Douglas Elliman, seems to be a hard sell, despite its price per square foot aligning with luxury home sales in the city.

Unchanged Since Ivana's Death

The six-story, 8,800 square-foot residence retains the essence of Ivana Trump, the first ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, who passed away in July 2022. The home's style and furnishings have remained largely unchanged since her death, suggesting a near intact time capsule of her life. Ivana purchased the townhouse in 1992 for $2.5 million and invested millions in renovations, thereby infusing it with a distinctively personal touch.

A Glimpse Inside the Ivana Trump Townhouse

Family photos and personal items still adorn the corners of the home, accentuating its personal touch. Ivana's en-suite bedroom occupies the entire third floor and boasts a fireplace, terrace, and a primary bath embellished with pink onyx, mirrors, and gold fixtures. An intriguing aspect of the house is the leopard-themed library, adding a unique quirk to the otherwise regal setup.

Highly Personalized Interior a Potential Setback?

The townhouse's highly personalized interior, which echoes Ivana's taste and style, may be a contributing factor to its prolonged time on the market. While the average New York townhouse typically remains listed for about five and a half months, Ivana's home has been listed for 14 months. As the holiday season approaches, the real estate market is expected to slow down, possibly extending the time this property remains unsold.