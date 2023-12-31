en English
Ivana Trump’s Lavish NYC Townhouse Faces Challenges in Finding Buyer

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:31 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:20 am EST
Ivana Trump's Lavish NYC Townhouse Faces Challenges in Finding Buyer

The former abode of Ivana Trump, a six-story, 8,800 square foot townhouse at 10 E 64th St in New York, has been lingering on the market for over a year, with its price tag slashed by $4 million in September 2023, down to $22.5 million. Despite its rich history and lavish decor, reminiscent of French Versailles, the property is yet to find a buyer.

Unchanged Since Ivana Trump’s Era

The townhouse has maintained its ornate interior since Ivana Trump’s 1990s renovation. The red carpets, silk-covered walls, gold accents, and crystal chandeliers are still in place, offering a glimpse into the past and the personal preferences of the late Ivana Trump. The house also holds a trove of family memorabilia, such as a poster from one of Ivana’s magazine cover appearances, and her book, ‘Raising Trump.’

A Luxurious Relic Struggling to Find a Buyer

Ivana Trump purchased the property in 1992 for $2.5 million, investing significantly in its restoration. Despite a surging market over the past three decades, the townhouse’s current price per square foot is just under $2,600, aligning with the luxury home sales average in New York City. However, the property’s highly personalized decor and the presence of numerous personal items are believed to be deterring potential buyers.

Challenges in the Current Housing Market

The real estate market is currently grappling with a mix of falling mortgage rates and high home prices due to low inventory. Signs of improvement are surfacing with increases in home construction and listings, and more sellers are adjusting their asking prices. Yet, the future of luxury properties like Ivana Trump’s remains uncertain. As the housing market navigates these challenges, both buyers and sellers are waiting for potential interest rate drops by the Federal Reserve.

United States
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

