Ivana Trump’s Lavish NY Townhouse Endures Market, Awaits Exclusive Buyer

The unsold townhouse of Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump’s first ex-wife, continues to gather dust on the real estate market. This six-story property, nestled in the heart of New York at 10 E 64th St, has been on sale for over a year. Despite enduring a price cut of $4 million in September, bringing its asking price down to $22.5 million, there have been no takers.

A Walk Through Time

Constructed in 1879, this 8,800 square-foot residence is a testament to the aesthetic sensibilities of the 1990s. Ivana Trump’s personal touch is evident in the lavish ‘French Versailles-flavored’ decor that permeates every corner of the townhouse. From plush red carpets, walls swathed in silk, gold accents that catch the light, to ornate crystal chandeliers, the house is a bold statement of luxury. Ivana Trump, who tragically passed away from a fall on the grand staircase in July 2022, left the townhouse as a time capsule of her life. Family photos and personal items still adorn the home, adding a poignant personal touch to the grandeur.

A Price to Match the Past

The townhouse, purchased by Ivana in 1992 for a modest $2.5 million, underwent expensive renovations under her stewardship. The current price per square foot rings in at just under $2,600, aligning with the average for luxury home sales in New York City. Despite this seemingly competitive pricing, the townhouse has failed to find a buyer, with its time on the market exceeding the average of five and a half months for NYC townhouses. The property’s high cost is further compounded by property taxes amounting to $10,900 a month.

Real estate experts opine that the townhouse might be overpriced, but it could also be the property’s distinctive style that’s limiting its appeal to a broader market. The highly personalized interior, a testament to Ivana’s flamboyant style, may be contributing to the extended time on the market.