Ivana Trump’s Lavish NY Townhouse Endures Market, Awaits Exclusive Buyer
The unsold townhouse of Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump’s first ex-wife, continues to gather dust on the real estate market. This six-story property, nestled in the heart of New York at 10 E 64th St, has been on sale for over a year. Despite enduring a price cut of $4 million in September, bringing its asking price down to $22.5 million, there have been no takers.
A Walk Through Time
Constructed in 1879, this 8,800 square-foot residence is a testament to the aesthetic sensibilities of the 1990s. Ivana Trump’s personal touch is evident in the lavish ‘French Versailles-flavored’ decor that permeates every corner of the townhouse. From plush red carpets, walls swathed in silk, gold accents that catch the light, to ornate crystal chandeliers, the house is a bold statement of luxury. Ivana Trump, who tragically passed away from a fall on the grand staircase in July 2022, left the townhouse as a time capsule of her life. Family photos and personal items still adorn the home, adding a poignant personal touch to the grandeur.
A Price to Match the Past
The townhouse, purchased by Ivana in 1992 for a modest $2.5 million, underwent expensive renovations under her stewardship. The current price per square foot rings in at just under $2,600, aligning with the average for luxury home sales in New York City. Despite this seemingly competitive pricing, the townhouse has failed to find a buyer, with its time on the market exceeding the average of five and a half months for NYC townhouses. The property’s high cost is further compounded by property taxes amounting to $10,900 a month.
Real estate experts opine that the townhouse might be overpriced, but it could also be the property’s distinctive style that’s limiting its appeal to a broader market. The highly personalized interior, a testament to Ivana’s flamboyant style, may be contributing to the extended time on the market.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments