Ivana Trump's Lavish New York Townhouse: A Year on the Market with No Buyer

Ivana Trump's opulent New York townhouse, a veritable echo of the Palace of Versailles, has remained on the market for over a year despite a significant price reduction. The six-story, 8,800-square-foot townhouse, a relic of 1879, mirrors the erstwhile owner's personal style, with interiors that have scarcely changed since Ivana's expansive renovation in the 1990s.

Unchanged Decor and Personalized Style

The residence, an unequivocal reflection of Ivana Trump's tastes, is adorned with red carpets and red silk-covered walls, embellished with gold accents, and illuminated by ornate crystal chandeliers. Ivana Trump, the first former wife of ex-President Donald Trump, famously described the house as what 'Louis the 16th would have lived if he had money.' This sentiment is reiterated by the home's listing agent, J. Roger Erickson of Douglas Elliman.

The Legacy of Ivana Trump's Renovation

Having purchased the limestone townhome in 1992 for a then-lavish $2.5 million, Ivana embarked on a multimillion-dollar renovation. Following her untimely demise in July 2022 from a fall on the home's grand staircase, the home stands as a time capsule, preserving family photos and personal memorabilia. Ivana's former en suite bedroom, spanning the entire third floor, boasts a fireplace, terrace, a primary bath swathed in pink onyx with gold fixtures, and a leopard-themed library.

Despite a recent $4 million markdown, the townhouse's asking price stands at a staggering $22.5 million. The price per square foot hovers just under $2,600, aligning with the average for luxury homes in New York City. However, the unique, personalized interior decor is believed to be contributing to the delay in its sale. Real estate pundits suggest that properties like this, which linger on the market longer than average, may be overpriced.