Ivana Trump's $22.5M NYC Townhouse Unsold After a Year, Despite $4M Price Cut

Despite a significant $4 million reduction in its asking price, Ivana Trump's luxurious New York City townhouse, now listed at $22.5 million, remains on the market a year after it was first listed. The late Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump's first ex-wife, left behind a residence that encapsulates her distinct taste, described by the listing agent, J. Roger Erickson of Douglas Elliman, as 'very French Versailles-flavored.'

Historical Elegance Meets Modern Stagnation

Built in 1879, the six-story, nearly 8,800 square-foot townhouse has seen little change since Ivana Trump's renovation in the 1990s. This renovation included lavish decorations reminiscent of the Louis XVI era, with red carpets, silk-covered walls, gold accents, and ornate crystal chandeliers. Erickson remarked that the house is as 'Louis the 16th would have lived if he had money,' echoing Ivana Trump's own words. Despite the home's unique charm, its highly personalized interior may be contributing to its prolonged time on the market, according to real estate experts.

A Market Misalignment?

The townhouse's latest asking price sets its price per square foot just under $2,600, aligning with the average price per square foot for luxury home sales in New York City, as reported in the Elliman Report. However, the property has lingered on the market significantly longer than the average for NYC townhouses, which was about five and a half months from the last price change to the contract date. Jonathan Miller, president of Miller Samuel Inc., suggests that the property's highly personalized decor and possibly over-optimistic pricing are factors in its slow sale.

Inside the Time Capsule

The residence serves as a time capsule of Ivana Trump's life, with family photos and personal memorabilia filling its rooms. The third floor houses Ivana's former en suite bedroom, complete with a fireplace and terrace. The primary bathroom is adorned in pink onyx, mirrors, and gold fixtures, while a leopard-themed library showcases her distinctive style with furniture, walls, and carpeting all following the theme. This unique blending of personal taste and luxury has made the townhouse a difficult sell, despite the allure of its history and location.

As the real estate market navigates fluctuating trends and buyer preferences, Ivana Trump's townhouse stands as a testament to her legacy and the challenges of selling such a personalized luxury property. Its future remains uncertain, with potential buyers weighing the value of its opulent history against the costs of making it their own.