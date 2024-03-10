Ivana Trump's $22.5M NY Townhouse Unsold After Year, Despite Price Cut

The late Ivana Trump's New York townhouse, a testament to luxurious living and historical architecture, remains on the market a year after its listing, even after a significant $4 million reduction in its asking price to \$22.5 million. The 8,800-square-foot, six-story residence, which has seen little change since Ivana's passing in July 2022, is a vivid reflection of her distinctive taste, blending opulence with a personal touch that has become its hallmark and, perhaps, its marketing challenge.

Historic Elegance Meets Personal Legacy

Built in 1879 and acquired by Ivana Trump in 1992 for $2.5 million, the townhouse underwent extensive renovations under her direction, transforming it into a space that Ivana herself described as what "Louis the 16th would have lived in if he had money." With interiors reminiscent of the French Versailles, including red silk-covered walls, gold accents, and crystal chandeliers, the property stands as a monument to Ivana's lavish lifestyle and eye for design. Its current state, preserved almost as a time capsule since her death, includes personal belongings and family photographs that add a deeply personal layer to the residence.

Market Challenges and the Price of Personalization

Despite its prime location at 10 E. 64th St. and its rich historical value, the townhouse's journey on the real estate market has been unexpectedly prolonged. Originally listed in November, the property's price per square foot is just under $2,600, aligning with the luxury market's average in New York City for the top 10% of sales in the third quarter, as reported by the Elliman Report. However, its extended presence on the market, surpassing the average five-and-a-half-month selling period for NYC townhouses, suggests that its highly personalized décor may be influencing buyer decisions. Jonathan Miller, president of real estate appraisal firm Miller Samuel Inc., suggests that the property's unique interior, while captivating, may limit its appeal to a broader audience of potential buyers.

Looking Forward: The Future of the Townhouse

As the real estate market continues to adjust to evolving buyer preferences and market dynamics, the fate of Ivana Trump's townhouse remains uncertain. The recent price cut represents a strategic move to attract interest, but whether it will suffice to overcome the challenges posed by its distinctive character is yet to be seen. The property not only offers a glimpse into the life and tastes of one of New York's most flamboyant personalities but also presents a unique opportunity for someone to own a piece of the city's history—provided they are willing to embrace its idiosyncrasies.