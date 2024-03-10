Ivana Trump's $22.5 Million NYC Townhouse Unsold After a Year, Despite $4 Million Price Cut

The real estate market is witnessing an unusual stagnation with the late Ivana Trump's New York City townhouse remaining unsold for an entire year, even after a significant $4 million discount, reducing its asking price to $22.5 million. This luxurious, yet distinctly personalized property, located at 10 E 64th St., encapsulates the grandeur of the French Versailles, according to the listing agent J. Roger Erickson of Douglas Elliman. Ivana Trump, the first ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, left the property to her three children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric, following her tragic death in July 2022.

Historical Charm Meets Modern Market Realities

Built in 1879, the six-story, nearly 8,800 square foot townhouse boasts an interior that has largely remained untouched since Ivana Trump's renovations in the 1990s. Her vision brought to life an interior dripping with gold accents, ornate crystal chandeliers, and walls covered in red silk, creating an ambiance that Ivana herself described as what "Louis the 16th would have lived if he had money." However, despite its historical charm and prime location, the property has struggled to find a buyer in today's real estate market. This situation is underscored by the fact that, according to public records, Ivana purchased the home in 1992 for $2.5 million and invested millions into its renovation, highlighting the dramatic appreciation in market values over the past three decades.

Challenges in the Luxury Real Estate Market

The townhouse's prolonged presence on the market, now exceeding the average selling time for similar properties in New York City, raises questions about the dynamics at play in the luxury real estate sector. Experts like Jonathan Miller, president of Miller Samuel Inc., suggest that the property's highly personalized decor may be contributing to its sluggish sale. The latest asking price, aligning with the price per square foot for luxury home sales in NYC, reflects the townhouse's opulence but also hints at the potential overpricing issues facing unique, high-end properties in the current market.

Future Prospects and Market Adaptations

As the real estate market continues to evolve, the fate of Ivana Trump's townhouse remains uncertain. The recent reduction in asking price may stimulate interest, but it also highlights the broader challenges of selling highly customized luxury properties. This situation serves as a case study for real estate professionals and sellers alike, emphasizing the need for market adaptation and flexibility in pricing strategies to meet buyer expectations. Whether this iconic residence will soon find a new owner remains to be seen, but its journey on the market offers valuable insights into the complexities of high-end real estate transactions.