Agriculture

iUrban Teen’s Initiative ‘Food for Good’ Battles Food Insecurity in Vancouver

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:37 am EST
iUrban Teen’s Initiative ‘Food for Good’ Battles Food Insecurity in Vancouver

In the heart of Vancouver, a robust initiative is underway to tackle the persistent problem of food insecurity. iUrban Teen, a nonprofit organization renowned for promoting educational avenues in science, technology, engineering, and manufacturing among the youth, has unfurled a promising program, Food for Good. Launched in November, the program aims to extend its support to nearly 180 to 200 families until June, battling the food insecurity that grips an alarming 10 percent of Clark County’s residents.

Food for Good: A Beacon of Hope

Conceptualized in 2022 by Erin Hamilton, the organization’s managing director, the Food for Good program offers food boxes twice a month. The boxes brim with fresh produce, pantry items, and essential staples, such as beans and rice, to the families grappling with food scarcity. The distribution, managed by an army of dedicated volunteers, has been designed to reach the most vulnerable sections of the community. iUrban Teen, while continuing its noble work, welcomes additional volunteers to join hands in this significant endeavor.

(Read Also: Modern Matchmaking: A New Dawn Beyond Swiping Culture)

A Collaborative Endeavor

The program is not a solitary battle against the food crisis. It is a collaborative effort, uniting multiple organizations in its noble cause. FMS Global Strategies, Sakura 39ers Youth Organization, Fourth Plain Forward, and The Lord’s Gym have all pitched in. The initiative has been fueled by funding granted by the Department of Agriculture, further strengthening the fight against food insecurity.

(Read Also: Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Poised for Major Growth, Expected to Reach US$ 25.1 Billion by 2031)

Commitment to Community

Deena Pierott, the founder of iUrban Teen, has held the Food for Good initiative in high regard, emphasizing it as a commitment to addressing food scarcity in local communities. The initiative is not just a program, but a beacon of hope for struggling families, casting a warm, reassuring light in their lives.

This story is brought to you as a part of Community Funded Journalism by The Columbian. The project is supported by various donors, with the emphasis that The Columbian maintains full editorial control over the content.

Agriculture United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

