iUrban Teen’s Initiative ‘Food for Good’ Battles Food Insecurity in Vancouver

In the heart of Vancouver, a robust initiative is underway to tackle the persistent problem of food insecurity. iUrban Teen, a nonprofit organization renowned for promoting educational avenues in science, technology, engineering, and manufacturing among the youth, has unfurled a promising program, Food for Good. Launched in November, the program aims to extend its support to nearly 180 to 200 families until June, battling the food insecurity that grips an alarming 10 percent of Clark County’s residents.

Food for Good: A Beacon of Hope

Conceptualized in 2022 by Erin Hamilton, the organization’s managing director, the Food for Good program offers food boxes twice a month. The boxes brim with fresh produce, pantry items, and essential staples, such as beans and rice, to the families grappling with food scarcity. The distribution, managed by an army of dedicated volunteers, has been designed to reach the most vulnerable sections of the community. iUrban Teen, while continuing its noble work, welcomes additional volunteers to join hands in this significant endeavor.

A Collaborative Endeavor

The program is not a solitary battle against the food crisis. It is a collaborative effort, uniting multiple organizations in its noble cause. FMS Global Strategies, Sakura 39ers Youth Organization, Fourth Plain Forward, and The Lord’s Gym have all pitched in. The initiative has been fueled by funding granted by the Department of Agriculture, further strengthening the fight against food insecurity.

Commitment to Community

Deena Pierott, the founder of iUrban Teen, has held the Food for Good initiative in high regard, emphasizing it as a commitment to addressing food scarcity in local communities. The initiative is not just a program, but a beacon of hope for struggling families, casting a warm, reassuring light in their lives.

This story is brought to you as a part of Community Funded Journalism by The Columbian. The project is supported by various donors, with the emphasis that The Columbian maintains full editorial control over the content.

