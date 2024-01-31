IU Northwest Enhances Support for Latino/Hispanic Students through SSITA

Indiana University Northwest (IU Northwest) has successfully completed the Seal Serving Institutional Transformation Assessment (SSITA), a self-evaluation exercise aimed at measuring the institution's effectiveness in serving its Latino/Hispanic student population. The assessment, spearheaded by Excelencia in Education, seeks to boost the number of Latino/Hispanic students earning college degrees by the end of this decade.

Reflecting a Diverse Student Population

With a Latino/Hispanic student body constituting over 27%, IU Northwest undertook the SSITA to augment its intentional support for these students. The successful completion of SSITA positions IU Northwest to apply for the Seal of Excelencia, a national certification that acknowledges institutions for extending intentional support to Latino/Hispanic students beyond mere enrollment.

Pioneering Higher Education in Indiana

Since 2020, IU Northwest has been recognized as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) by the U.S. Department of Education. This distinction, unique among public comprehensive higher education institutions in Indiana, has enabled IU Northwest to secure $8 million in federal grants over the last three years. These funds have been instrumental in initiating projects like a STEM Resource Center and fostering collaboration with Ivy Tech Community College.

Aligning with University Goals

Chancellor Ken Iwama emphasized that these initiatives are in line with IU Northwest's commitment to cater to the academic and professional needs of all students, particularly those from the Latino/Hispanic community and those in need of financial assistance. Excelencia in Education, established in 2004, works jointly with educators and policymakers to enhance Latino student achievement and shape educational policies, addressing the demand for a highly educated workforce and civic leaders in the U.S.