en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

‘It’s Gonna Blow’ – Voice of San Diego Highlights Anticipated Developments in 2024

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
‘It’s Gonna Blow’ – Voice of San Diego Highlights Anticipated Developments in 2024

In an effort to highlight anticipated major developments in the upcoming year, Voice of San Diego (VOSD) has launched a reporting project titled ‘It’s Gonna Blow.’ This project will explore various sectors, including education and the environment. A standout report in this series, by Tigist Layne, delves into the escalating homelessness crisis in North County San Diego, an area recognized for its wealth and suburban attributes.

Homelessness Crisis in North County San Diego

Tigist Layne’s report notes that fewer than 20 percent of shelter requests were fulfilled in recent weeks, according to data from the San Diego Housing Commission. This indicates a severe bed shortage for the homeless population. The demand for shelters has surged since the camping ban was enforced, with successful referrals remaining at a low 20 percent. The region anticipates a temporary influx in shelter availability as churches through San Diego’s Interfaith Shelter Network provide beds early this year.

Different North County cities are adopting diverse approaches to tackle the homelessness issue. Cities like Escondido have pulled funding from local shelters, sparking criticism and concerns. Meanwhile, Vista is making strides in opening its first low-barrier homeless shelter, and Oceanside may soon establish its first ‘safe lot’ for overnight parking to assist the homeless. However, the future of Brother Benno’s, a non-profit soup kitchen in Oceanside, hangs in the balance due to ongoing complaints from neighboring businesses.

The Role of Local Leadership

The response of local leaders will be pivotal in addressing the homelessness problem in North County. As the third-largest homeless population in the county resides in North County, decisive action is crucial. With a total of 1,436 people making up 14 percent of the region’s homeless population, the existing tension over solutions is palpable. The ability of leaders to deliver will determine whether North County will make significant progress in addressing homelessness.

Music, Podcasts, and Volunteer Labor Exploitation

On a different note, a VOSD Podcast episode featured a special happy hour with music enthusiasts, including local legends Bill Perrine, Makeda ‘Dread’ Cheatom, and Art Mitchell. This platform allowed for the sharing of favorite music picks. In another development, a report revealed a scandal involving the exploitation of volunteer labor at stadium and event venues. Sports management expert Jordon Kobritz discussed the widespread abuses of the volunteer labor system in major league sports venues. While the system has its merits, it often fails to operate as intended and can lead to illegal and unethical practices.

0
Local News United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nebraska Women's Basketball Prepares for 'Pack The PBA' Game against No. 14 Indiana

By Salman Khan

North Augusta City Council Members Share 2024 Priorities: A Focus on Infrastructure and Public Safety

By Momen Zellmi

Aiken County Planning Commission Declines Rezoning Request Amidst Opposition

By Olalekan Adigun

Hamilton Rings in New Year with Weather, Justice, and Housing Challenges

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Faisalabad District Government Launches Anti-Encroachment Campaign ...
@Local News · 24 mins
Faisalabad District Government Launches Anti-Encroachment Campaign ...
heart comment 0
Community Updates for 2023: What Residents Need to Know

By Quadri Adejumo

Community Updates for 2023: What Residents Need to Know
Loyal German Shepherd Leads Sacramento Woman to Gruesome Discovery

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Loyal German Shepherd Leads Sacramento Woman to Gruesome Discovery
Slag Lane Sign Controversy in Westbury Nears Resolution

By Bijay Laxmi

Slag Lane Sign Controversy in Westbury Nears Resolution
Limerick Community News: Priest’s Heart Surgery Stresses Cardiac Health Importance; Fundraising for Youth Services Underway

By Salman Khan

Limerick Community News: Priest's Heart Surgery Stresses Cardiac Health Importance; Fundraising for Youth Services Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
AC Milan Eyes Trabzonspor's Nicolas Pepe as Potential Squad Addition
22 seconds
AC Milan Eyes Trabzonspor's Nicolas Pepe as Potential Squad Addition
Nebraska Women's Basketball Prepares for 'Pack The PBA' Game against No. 14 Indiana
33 seconds
Nebraska Women's Basketball Prepares for 'Pack The PBA' Game against No. 14 Indiana
Mayo GAA in 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
43 seconds
Mayo GAA in 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
The Boston Bruins: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
49 seconds
The Boston Bruins: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
Alton Towers Resort Bids Farewell to On-Site Spa
1 min
Alton Towers Resort Bids Farewell to On-Site Spa
Healthpitality: A Telehealth Revolution for Hospitality Workers
1 min
Healthpitality: A Telehealth Revolution for Hospitality Workers
The Silent Crisis in UK Healthcare: 'Moral Distress' Among Doctors
2 mins
The Silent Crisis in UK Healthcare: 'Moral Distress' Among Doctors
Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards
2 mins
Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards
Kenyan Cricket Legends to Ignite the Field in Inaugural T20 Match
2 mins
Kenyan Cricket Legends to Ignite the Field in Inaugural T20 Match
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app