‘It’s Gonna Blow’ – Voice of San Diego Highlights Anticipated Developments in 2024

In an effort to highlight anticipated major developments in the upcoming year, Voice of San Diego (VOSD) has launched a reporting project titled ‘It’s Gonna Blow.’ This project will explore various sectors, including education and the environment. A standout report in this series, by Tigist Layne, delves into the escalating homelessness crisis in North County San Diego, an area recognized for its wealth and suburban attributes.

Homelessness Crisis in North County San Diego

Tigist Layne’s report notes that fewer than 20 percent of shelter requests were fulfilled in recent weeks, according to data from the San Diego Housing Commission. This indicates a severe bed shortage for the homeless population. The demand for shelters has surged since the camping ban was enforced, with successful referrals remaining at a low 20 percent. The region anticipates a temporary influx in shelter availability as churches through San Diego’s Interfaith Shelter Network provide beds early this year.

Different North County cities are adopting diverse approaches to tackle the homelessness issue. Cities like Escondido have pulled funding from local shelters, sparking criticism and concerns. Meanwhile, Vista is making strides in opening its first low-barrier homeless shelter, and Oceanside may soon establish its first ‘safe lot’ for overnight parking to assist the homeless. However, the future of Brother Benno’s, a non-profit soup kitchen in Oceanside, hangs in the balance due to ongoing complaints from neighboring businesses.

The Role of Local Leadership

The response of local leaders will be pivotal in addressing the homelessness problem in North County. As the third-largest homeless population in the county resides in North County, decisive action is crucial. With a total of 1,436 people making up 14 percent of the region’s homeless population, the existing tension over solutions is palpable. The ability of leaders to deliver will determine whether North County will make significant progress in addressing homelessness.

Music, Podcasts, and Volunteer Labor Exploitation

On a different note, a VOSD Podcast episode featured a special happy hour with music enthusiasts, including local legends Bill Perrine, Makeda ‘Dread’ Cheatom, and Art Mitchell. This platform allowed for the sharing of favorite music picks. In another development, a report revealed a scandal involving the exploitation of volunteer labor at stadium and event venues. Sports management expert Jordon Kobritz discussed the widespread abuses of the volunteer labor system in major league sports venues. While the system has its merits, it often fails to operate as intended and can lead to illegal and unethical practices.