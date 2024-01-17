ITA to Spotlight Italian Menswear at Chicago Collective Trade Show

Chicago is ready to witness a slice of Italy's finest men's fashion in February 2024, courtesy of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA). The agency is arranging an exquisite showcase of Italy's top-notch menswear and men's accessories designers at the upcoming Chicago Collective trade show. The event, which will run from February 3-6, 2024, is set to take place at The Merchandise Mart in Chicago, Illinois.

Immersing U.S. Retailers in Italian Quality

The exhibition's central objective is to offer U.S. retailers a deep dive into the world of Italian quality, blending sartorial tradition with advanced manufacturing techniques. This move is part of ITA's ongoing effort to increase its presence through more trade shows, networking events, and consumer-facing events to support Italian brands.

A Showcase of Italian Brands

A selection of Italian brands will be featured on MR-mag.com weekly leading up to the event. The list of exhibitors includes brands renowned for their unique offerings such as Fugato known for its men's outerwear ranging from classic to modern, Galà with its 100% cotton Oeko-Tex certified polos and shirts, and Gala Gloves that offers luxury leather gloves. Other showcased brands include Gallia with its high-level made-in-Italy shirts, Maglificio Gran Sasso with its authentic international label knitwear, GTA providing high-quality pants, and Guercilena 1944 with its stylish knit collection. Irish Crone with its elegant yarns and techniques, Isabel Benenato with avant-garde men's and women's collections, and the distinctive, trendy footwear by The Ghost will also be featured.

The Italian Pavilion and Beyond

The Italian Pavilion will house ITA's trademark lounge, offering morning espresso and an afternoon aperitivo, and host a special networking event post-show. This initiative marks the celebration of Alessio Nanni's arrival as the new Head of Fashion & Beauty at ITA's NYC headquarters. Alongside this, ITA is set to refresh its EXTRAITASTYLE digital platform with wholesale tools, offering digital solutions to facilitate business between Italian brands and their American counterparts.