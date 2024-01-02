en English
Agriculture

iSun and Next2Sun to Construct First Vertical Agrivoltaics System in the U.S

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
iSun and Next2Sun to Construct First Vertical Agrivoltaics System in the U.S

In a pioneering move, U.S. solar company, iSun, and German agrivoltaics trailblazer, Next2Sun Mounting Systems, have announced a partnership to construct a state-of-the-art vertical agrivoltaics system in Vermont. This groundbreaking initiative, which marries agriculture with solar energy generation, marks the first of its kind in the United States.

Introducing a Revolutionary Agrivoltaic System

The venture employs Next2Sun’s innovative vertical bifacial photovoltaic technology, a system that allows as much as 90% of the land to stay in agricultural use. This pioneering approach addresses the long-standing conflict between land use for agriculture and renewable energy sectors. The project, which spans 3.7 acres, will incorporate 138 solar modules interspersed among vegetable and saffron crops, a unique agricultural setup that balances solar energy generation with farming practices.

More Than Just Solar Panels

What sets this system apart is its ability to capture solar energy on both sides of the panels, enhancing its efficiency even during periods of low solar availability like early mornings and late evenings. This dual-sided design is a significant step forward in solar technology, promising more consistent and reliable energy production throughout the day.

Support from the German Government and a Sustainable Model

With backing from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, this project offers a sustainable and profitable model for landowners. It allows them to generate solar energy without sacrificing agricultural productivity, thereby addressing two critical global challenges – energy production and food security. Next2Sun’s approach extends beyond traditional solar panels, also introducing a solar fence concept that serves the dual purpose of a boundary marker and a solar energy generator, suitable for livestock farming or residential uses.

In conclusion, iSun and Next2Sun’s joint venture is a promising development in the field of renewable energy and agriculture. It signifies a sustainable future where landowners need not choose between farming and energy generation, instead, they can efficiently utilize their land for both, addressing global food and energy demands simultaneously.

Agriculture United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

