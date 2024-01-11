en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

ISTVA Hosts MLK Day Event with Screening of ‘The Color Purple’

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:11 pm EST
ISTVA Hosts MLK Day Event with Screening of ‘The Color Purple’

Camden, New Jersey, prepares for a special event that seeks to honor resilience, commemorate MLK Day 2024, and present a screening of the 2023 film adaptation of ‘The Color Purple.’ The International Stop the Violence Alliance, Inc. (ISTVA), a non-profit organization committed to fostering peace and societal transformation, has partnered with Warner Bros. and AMC Theatres to host this unique occasion on January 15, 2024.

Partnering for a Cause

The film, directed by Blitz Bazawule, is a fresh interpretation of Alice Walker’s novel. Produced by luminaries like Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones, the film offers an opportunity to reflect on the narrative’s deeply rooted themes of resilience and empowerment. This partnership between ISTVA, Warner Bros., and AMC Theatres aims to leverage the power of storytelling to stimulate social change and honor the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A Night of Recognition and Dialogue

The event, aptly titled ‘Honoring Resilience: Commemorating MLK Day 2024 and A Screening of ‘The Color Purple’,’ will also include a Q&A session with special guests and community leaders. Additionally, the STEFFIE Awards will be presented to individuals and organizations recognized for their significant contributions to diversity, inclusion, community trust, and the arts. Among the attendees are dignitaries such as Colonel Patrick Callahan, John Caleb Amoah, and Raul Garcia. The event will also honor Brittany Coney, acclaimed for her Grammy Award-winning songwriting and potential Oscar nomination.

Community, Unity, and Empowerment

The founder of ISTVA, Dr. Stephn R. Coney, underscores the event’s objective of honoring Dr. King’s legacy and the ongoing battles for unity and empowerment. The event aims to highlight the community’s strength and resilience, aligning with Dr. King’s vision of a world devoid of violence. ISTVA extends an invitation to the media to attend and express gratitude towards its sponsors, including Countrywide Home Care and the NJ State Police Noncommissioned Officers Association.

0
United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
7 mins ago
Severe Weather Shuts Down MAX Light Rail System in Portland
In the wake of severe winter weather conditions, Portland, Oregon’s metropolitan area has witnessed a complete halt in operations of the MAX Light Rail system. The suspension, prompted by hazardous conditions that jeopardize safe operations, affects both staff and passengers. The extreme weather conditions have significantly impacted public transportation infrastructure, necessitating a safety-first response from
Severe Weather Shuts Down MAX Light Rail System in Portland
Global March for Gaza: A United Call for Peace Amidst Middle East Tensions
23 mins ago
Global March for Gaza: A United Call for Peace Amidst Middle East Tensions
Arctic Airmass Triggers Severe Weather Across U.S. Regions
45 mins ago
Arctic Airmass Triggers Severe Weather Across U.S. Regions
Massive Fire Engulfs Oil Tanker Trucks in Epping, New Hampshire
11 mins ago
Massive Fire Engulfs Oil Tanker Trucks in Epping, New Hampshire
NASA Overcomes Hurdle to Unlock Asteroid Bennu Sample: A Triumph in Space Exploration
19 mins ago
NASA Overcomes Hurdle to Unlock Asteroid Bennu Sample: A Triumph in Space Exploration
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
22 mins ago
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
Latest Headlines
World News
Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
20 seconds
Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
3 mins
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
4 mins
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
4 mins
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access
4 mins
Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access
Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Wedding: A Glimpse into an Intimate Affair
4 mins
Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Wedding: A Glimpse into an Intimate Affair
Eliana Viali Challenges Exercise Stigma in Weekly Physiotherapy Column
5 mins
Eliana Viali Challenges Exercise Stigma in Weekly Physiotherapy Column
Maldivian Democratic Party's Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male' Mayoral Race
6 mins
Maldivian Democratic Party's Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male' Mayoral Race
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
9 mins
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
1 hour
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app