ISTVA Hosts MLK Day Event with Screening of ‘The Color Purple’

Camden, New Jersey, prepares for a special event that seeks to honor resilience, commemorate MLK Day 2024, and present a screening of the 2023 film adaptation of ‘The Color Purple.’ The International Stop the Violence Alliance, Inc. (ISTVA), a non-profit organization committed to fostering peace and societal transformation, has partnered with Warner Bros. and AMC Theatres to host this unique occasion on January 15, 2024.

Partnering for a Cause

The film, directed by Blitz Bazawule, is a fresh interpretation of Alice Walker’s novel. Produced by luminaries like Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones, the film offers an opportunity to reflect on the narrative’s deeply rooted themes of resilience and empowerment. This partnership between ISTVA, Warner Bros., and AMC Theatres aims to leverage the power of storytelling to stimulate social change and honor the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A Night of Recognition and Dialogue

The event, aptly titled ‘Honoring Resilience: Commemorating MLK Day 2024 and A Screening of ‘The Color Purple’,’ will also include a Q&A session with special guests and community leaders. Additionally, the STEFFIE Awards will be presented to individuals and organizations recognized for their significant contributions to diversity, inclusion, community trust, and the arts. Among the attendees are dignitaries such as Colonel Patrick Callahan, John Caleb Amoah, and Raul Garcia. The event will also honor Brittany Coney, acclaimed for her Grammy Award-winning songwriting and potential Oscar nomination.

Community, Unity, and Empowerment

The founder of ISTVA, Dr. Stephn R. Coney, underscores the event’s objective of honoring Dr. King’s legacy and the ongoing battles for unity and empowerment. The event aims to highlight the community’s strength and resilience, aligning with Dr. King’s vision of a world devoid of violence. ISTVA extends an invitation to the media to attend and express gratitude towards its sponsors, including Countrywide Home Care and the NJ State Police Noncommissioned Officers Association.