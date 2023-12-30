en English
India

ISRO and NASA Join Forces for 2024: A New Era in Space Exploration

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:02 pm EST
ISRO and NASA Join Forces for 2024: A New Era in Space Exploration

India’s premier space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has unveiled its ambitious plans for 2024, marking a significant chapter in India’s journey into the cosmos. Among the roster of planned missions, the highlight is a joint endeavor with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), bolstering the growing bonds between the two nations in the realm of space exploration.

Gearing up for Gaganyaan

The Gaganyaan mission, India’s first manned spaceflight program, is set to be a cornerstone of ISRO’s 2024 agenda. This crucial mission represents India’s continued commitment to advancing its space capabilities, further solidifying its position in the global space community.

American Collaboration

The collaboration with NASA is expected to enhance the Gaganyaan mission’s capabilities, bringing together the best minds from both nations. The partnership underlines the spirit of international cooperation in space exploration, a domain that continues to redefine our understanding of the universe.

A Busy Year Ahead

ISRO’s calendar for 2024 begins with the launch of the XPoSat X-ray polarimeter Satellite mission on January 1. This mission intends to explore the dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources under extreme conditions. The year also includes several other missions by ISRO, SpaceX, and NASA, such as the Axiom Mission 3, Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), NASA ISRO satellite NISAR, and SpaceX’s mega rocket Starship, among others.

ISRO’s announcement underscores India’s growing stature in the global space community and its unwavering commitment to pushing the frontiers of space exploration through prominent missions and international collaborations.

India United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

