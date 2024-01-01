en English
Conflict & Defence

Israeli Military Initiates Significant Drawdown of Forces from Gaza Strip

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:22 pm EST
In an unexpected turn of events, the Israeli military has embarked on a significant drawdown of forces from the Gaza Strip, signaling a potential shift in the intensity of the conflict. This noteworthy reallocation of troops, particularly in northern Gaza where the military claims to be nearing operational control, is seen as a response to pressure exerted by the United States for Israel to tone down its military actions.

U.S. Influence and the Blinken Visit

The announcement coincides with a scheduled visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the region. This follows the U.S. administration’s approval of an emergency weapons sale to Israel without congressional consent, further complicating the geopolitical landscape. It raises questions about the extent of U.S. influence over Israel’s strategic military decisions and the possibility of a shift in Israel’s operational tactics.

A War Far from Over

Despite the drawdown, the conflict, characterized by fierce battles in various parts of Gaza, including Khan Younis and central areas, is far from over. Israel remains resolute in its campaign to dismantle Hamas, which it labels a terrorist organization. Hamas is held responsible for a devastating attack on southern Israel and the high civilian death toll in Gaza. The Israeli military’s casualty count includes 172 soldiers, with deaths from friendly fire and accidents, yet maintaining support for the war’s objectives.

The Humanitarian Crisis

The war has resulted in a significant number of casualties and displacement. Israel reports that over 21,900 people have been killed in Gaza, leading to the displacement of approximately 85% of Gaza’s residents. Many are compelled to seek shelter in areas also targeted, leading to a pervasive sense of insecurity among Palestinians. The severity of the humanitarian crisis, marked by casualties, displacement, and a looming threat of hunger and disease, cannot be overstated.

Conflict & Defence Israel United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Iran's Alborz Warship Moves into Red Sea, Heightening Tensions ...
    © 2023 BNN
