en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Israeli-Hamas Conflict: The Ripple Effect on Global Travel

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
Israeli-Hamas Conflict: The Ripple Effect on Global Travel

As the Israeli-Hamas conflict continues to reverberate across the globe, its impact has resoundingly disrupted international travel patterns, especially in the Middle East and for American travelers. Fresh data from travel data firm, ForwardKeys, has unveiled stark figures revealing the dramatic effects of the conflict on global travel.

Travel Trends in the Middle East

International arrivals to the Middle East in Q4 2023 witnessed a surge, primarily driven by a heightened influx of visitors to Saudi Arabia, aligning with 2019 figures. However, the actual figures fell significantly short of the anticipated 30% increase in travelers, a number predicated on airline ticket purchases before the October 7 attack on Israel. Furthermore, Q1 2024 saw a slump in the growth of ticket issuance, contrasting starkly with pre-pandemic levels.

The Conflict’s Impact on Ticket Purchases

Post-conflict, ticket purchases to the Middle East plummeted by 6% from 2019 figures. This decline was not uniform across the region, with countries like the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Turkey, Egypt experiencing significant drops, while Jordan saw a staggering 50% decrease.

American Travelers’ Response to the Conflict

A Morning Consult poll revealed that a fifth of Americans amended their travel plans in response to the conflict. Cancellations flooded in, not just for the Middle East and North Africa, but also for Western Europe and even within the United States. High domestic cancellations mirrored the larger volume of internal travel and mirrored broader societal tensions, such as fears around antisemitism and Islamophobia that the conflict may have inflamed.

U.S. State Department’s Worldwide Travel Advisory

On October 19, 2023, the U.S. State Department issued a worldwide travel advisory, warning U.S. citizens abroad to exercise heightened caution due to increased global tensions. The advisory, alongside security alerts for countries like Cyprus, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Turkey, and alerts related to protests in cities worldwide, have likely dented traveler confidence.

The Israeli-Hamas conflict, beyond its direct impacts, has triggered a ripple effect that has seeped into various sectors, including international travel. With tensions still high, its full impact on global travel remains to be seen.

0
Travel & Tourism United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
2 mins ago
AI and Big Data: The Catalysts Transforming the Travel Industry
In an era where personalization is key, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data are reshaping the travel industry. India’s travel sector, projected to reach a staggering $410 billion by 2030, is riding this wave of technological innovation. The use of AI transcends being a mere tool; it is now indispensable in crafting bespoke itineraries, taking
AI and Big Data: The Catalysts Transforming the Travel Industry
Forlong Ski Resort: Night Skiing and the Mystery of SharedFuture10Years
43 mins ago
Forlong Ski Resort: Night Skiing and the Mystery of SharedFuture10Years
Jaisalmer Fort: A Living Heritage Site Grapples With Modern Challenges
55 mins ago
Jaisalmer Fort: A Living Heritage Site Grapples With Modern Challenges
Fog Engulfs Delhi Airport: A Deep Dive into the Chaos and Passenger Plight
2 mins ago
Fog Engulfs Delhi Airport: A Deep Dive into the Chaos and Passenger Plight
NAM Summit Bring Traffic Diversions to Kampala
9 mins ago
NAM Summit Bring Traffic Diversions to Kampala
Dar Tantora, A Portal to AlUla's Rich Past, Opens Its Doors
25 mins ago
Dar Tantora, A Portal to AlUla's Rich Past, Opens Its Doors
Latest Headlines
World News
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
17 seconds
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
19 seconds
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
23 seconds
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
Cameron Green's Batting Order: The Influence of Steve Smith and Australia's Strategic Adaptability
34 seconds
Cameron Green's Batting Order: The Influence of Steve Smith and Australia's Strategic Adaptability
New Jersey Witnesses Highest Outmigration for Sixth Year in a Row
34 seconds
New Jersey Witnesses Highest Outmigration for Sixth Year in a Row
Biden Dismisses Vacation Rumors, Attributes Delaware Stay to Home Security Upgrades
36 seconds
Biden Dismisses Vacation Rumors, Attributes Delaware Stay to Home Security Upgrades
Turkey Detains 18 over 'Praising Terrorism' on Social Media Post Soldier Deaths
40 seconds
Turkey Detains 18 over 'Praising Terrorism' on Social Media Post Soldier Deaths
Sir Keir Starmer's Vision: A Calm and Collected Future for UK's Labour Party
41 seconds
Sir Keir Starmer's Vision: A Calm and Collected Future for UK's Labour Party
From Georgia to U.S. Politics: Christina Pushaw's Aggressive Political Journey
48 seconds
From Georgia to U.S. Politics: Christina Pushaw's Aggressive Political Journey
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
25 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app