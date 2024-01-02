Israeli-American Soldier Amichai Oster Killed in Gaza Conflict

Amichai Oster, a 24-year-old Israeli-American and former member of an Israeli combat unit, was observing Shabbat and Shemini Atzeret in Salt Lake City when southern Israel was attacked by Hamas on October 7. The unexpected draft notice he received while in the U.S. prompted Oster to return to Israel, where he joined his reserve battalion. Tragically, Oster, a sergeant in the reserves and the son of former Jewish Telegraphic Agency writer and editor, Marcy Oster, was killed by an explosive device in the northern Gaza Strip, a mishap that also injured two other soldiers.

Remembering Amichai Oster

The loss of Oster deeply affected those who knew him. During his funeral on Tuesday, his mother, now a news editor at Ynetnews, delivered a eulogy that outlined his wide-ranging interests, his travels, and his desire to return to the U.S. after the war to continue his explorations before starting university. His death is mourned by his parents, three sisters, and a brother, who is also serving in the Israeli military.

The Toll of War

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) reported that 175 Israeli soldiers have died in combat since the Hamas attacks on October 7. The loss of these soldiers is felt deeply within the country, and the effects of the conflict extend far beyond the military. Oster’s death, in particular, was lamented by friends, family, and Igal Lahav, head of the Karnei Shomron Council, as a loss of a dedicated and value-driven individual.

A Glimpse of the Broader Conflict

This incident is but a microcosm of the wider conflict. Lior Sivan, a 32-year-old dual citizen of Israel and Australia, was killed in a similar incident in Gaza while serving as a tank commander with the IDF. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has claimed that since the start of the war, more than 22,000 people have been killed, the majority of whom are civilians. These figures, however, cannot be independently verified. The Israeli military has confirmed that it will be sending home reservists from at least two brigades this week while an additional three brigades will be withdrawn for what it called scheduled training. Meanwhile, heavy fighting continues in central and southern Gaza.