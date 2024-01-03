Israel Reportedly in Covert Talks for ‘Voluntary’ Resettlement of Palestinians

Israeli authorities, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are reportedly engaged in secretive discussions with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and potentially other countries, concerning the ‘voluntary’ resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza. This revelation, as reported by The Times of Israel and Zman Israel, hints at the Congo’s willingness to accept migrants, with Saudi Arabia also being mentioned as a possible destination.

US Condemns Israeli Ministers’ Rhetoric

This development comes in the wake of criticism from the U.S. State Department, which condemned the ‘inflammatory and irresponsible’ rhetoric of two far-right Israeli ministers advocating for the resettlement of Palestinians. The ministers in question are Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, who have been openly supporting the resettlement of Gazans. The U.S. State Department spokesperson dismissed calls for Palestinians to be permanently resettled out of Gaza, sparking tensions between the U.S. and Israel.

Netanyahu’s Coalition in Covert Talks

Despite the absence of an official statement from Netanyahu’s office regarding resettlement plans, the Prime Minister did acknowledge ongoing efforts to facilitate ‘voluntary migration’ of Palestinians to third countries. This implies that the coalition led by Netanyahu has been conducting covert talks with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other unnamed countries, discussing the possibility of accepting Gazan refugees.

Impact on Israel-US Relations

The calls for resettlement by Smotrich and Ben Gvir have exacerbated tensions between the U.S. and Israel. Washington has recently become increasingly critical of Israel’s policies. However, there has been no serious discussion in Washington about ending support for Israel. In fact, the State Department recently agreed to send close to $150 million in military equipment to the country.

