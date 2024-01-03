en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Israel Reportedly in Covert Talks for ‘Voluntary’ Resettlement of Palestinians

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:51 am EST
Israel Reportedly in Covert Talks for ‘Voluntary’ Resettlement of Palestinians

Israeli authorities, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are reportedly engaged in secretive discussions with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and potentially other countries, concerning the ‘voluntary’ resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza. This revelation, as reported by The Times of Israel and Zman Israel, hints at the Congo’s willingness to accept migrants, with Saudi Arabia also being mentioned as a possible destination.

US Condemns Israeli Ministers’ Rhetoric

This development comes in the wake of criticism from the U.S. State Department, which condemned the ‘inflammatory and irresponsible’ rhetoric of two far-right Israeli ministers advocating for the resettlement of Palestinians. The ministers in question are Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, who have been openly supporting the resettlement of Gazans. The U.S. State Department spokesperson dismissed calls for Palestinians to be permanently resettled out of Gaza, sparking tensions between the U.S. and Israel.

Netanyahu’s Coalition in Covert Talks

Despite the absence of an official statement from Netanyahu’s office regarding resettlement plans, the Prime Minister did acknowledge ongoing efforts to facilitate ‘voluntary migration’ of Palestinians to third countries. This implies that the coalition led by Netanyahu has been conducting covert talks with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other unnamed countries, discussing the possibility of accepting Gazan refugees.

Impact on Israel-US Relations

The calls for resettlement by Smotrich and Ben Gvir have exacerbated tensions between the U.S. and Israel. Washington has recently become increasingly critical of Israel’s policies. However, there has been no serious discussion in Washington about ending support for Israel. In fact, the State Department recently agreed to send close to $150 million in military equipment to the country.

In a separate event, U.S. President Joe Biden displayed signs of sunburn after his vacation in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. Biden, who spent his holiday with his family at the residence of Democratic donors Bill and Connie Neville, sported a reddened face as he prepared to board Air Force One. His New Year’s resolution for 2024 is ‘to come back next year,’ indicating his intent to revisit the tropical locale despite the sunburn incident.

0
International Relations United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Caribbean Youth Summit: A Call for Youth Involvement in Sustainable Development

By Wojciech Zylm

Zakharova Criticizes Poland's Call for Missile Transfer to Ukraine

By Safak Costu

Arancha González Laya Becomes First Woman Dean of Paris School of International Affairs

By Safak Costu

Global Developments: Health, Environment, Politics and More

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Dutch Activist Group Files Criminal Complaint Against Citizens Serving ...
@International Relations · 28 mins
Dutch Activist Group Files Criminal Complaint Against Citizens Serving ...
heart comment 0
Panama Canal’s Drought Crisis: A Threat to Global Trade

By BNN Correspondents

Panama Canal's Drought Crisis: A Threat to Global Trade
Antony Blinken and Allies Unite in Military Wave: A Coordinated Defense Effort

By BNN Correspondents

Antony Blinken and Allies Unite in Military Wave: A Coordinated Defense Effort
NATO Affirms Respect for Serbia’s Military Neutrality: A Move Towards Progress

By Salman Akhtar

NATO Affirms Respect for Serbia's Military Neutrality: A Move Towards Progress
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Watershed Moment amid Unprecedented Volatility

By BNN Correspondents

2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Watershed Moment amid Unprecedented Volatility
Latest Headlines
World News
Chingiz Allazov Backs Takeru Segawa in Upcoming Super-Fight
15 seconds
Chingiz Allazov Backs Takeru Segawa in Upcoming Super-Fight
NightHawk Biosciences Embarks on Novel Biologic Project for Substance Use Disorders
32 seconds
NightHawk Biosciences Embarks on Novel Biologic Project for Substance Use Disorders
Injury Sidelines Timo Meier: New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals Upcoming Game Analysis
57 seconds
Injury Sidelines Timo Meier: New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals Upcoming Game Analysis
Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Killer and the Battle for Early Detection
1 min
Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Killer and the Battle for Early Detection
Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Braces for a Challenging Year Ahead
1 min
Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Braces for a Challenging Year Ahead
Imran Khan Charged with Contempt of Electoral Commission, Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan
2 mins
Imran Khan Charged with Contempt of Electoral Commission, Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan
San Francisco Dons vs Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Basketball Titans
2 mins
San Francisco Dons vs Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Basketball Titans
David Robinson's Unconventional Path to NBA Stardom
2 mins
David Robinson's Unconventional Path to NBA Stardom
CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics
3 mins
CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app