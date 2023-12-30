en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Repercussions Felt Beyond Borders

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:16 pm EST
Israel-Palestine Conflict: Repercussions Felt Beyond Borders

As the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine rages on, its reverberations are being felt well beyond the immediate region. Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and the Red Sea area are all caught in the crossfire of this protracted dispute. The intensity of this spillover is partially dictated by the approach the United States and its allies adopt, a stance that could drastically sway the scale and scope of the conflict’s ripple effects.

The Media Divide: Western vs Non-Western Perspectives

The narrative surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict is starkly divided between Western and non-Western media. Western outlets tend to spotlight Israeli sufferings and Hamas attacks, while non-Western media present the historical context of Israeli oppression of Palestine. The disproportionate coverage of Israeli deaths compared to Palestinian deaths in Western media outlets further underscores this divide.

The Role of Global Powers

The conflicts in Ukraine and Israel-Palestine both persist, with major powers playing pivotal roles in both. The Ukraine war, despite Western support, has yielded little territorial gain for Ukraine. In stark contrast, Israel’s assault on Gaza, backed by Western powers, most notably the United States, has wrought massive destruction and claimed abundant civilian lives. This has ignited anger in the Arab world, while countries like Russia and China are rallying behind the Palestinian cause.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Amid international calls for a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to prolong the war on Hamas in Gaza. The Health Ministry in Gaza reports that over 21,600 Palestinians have been killed, including 165 in the past 24 hours, with about 70% of victims being women and children. The war has displaced 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, with tens of thousands seeking shelter in Rafah city. The Biden administration, while urging Israel to avoid harm to Palestinian civilians, has approved emergency weapons sales to Israel, bypassing Congress.

The Potential for Regional Conflagration

The escalating hostilities between Israel, Hamas, and other groups in Gaza raise alarming prospects of the conflict spreading across the region. The United Nations Secretary-General has cautioned against such a broader regional conflagration, highlighting the collateral effects of ongoing attacks by armed groups in Iraq and Syria. The UN Security Council met to discuss the situation, with growing tensions in the West Bank and incessant Israeli bombings in Gaza being the focal points. The interconnected conflict scenarios in the area underscore the risk of the conflict escalating to a regional level, potentially destabilizing global geopolitical stability.

0
International Relations United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ukraine Reports 'New Waves of Russian Terror' at UN Amid Ongoing Hostilities

By Rizwan Shah

UN Security Council Urges Russia and Ukraine to Protect Civilians Amid Conflict

By Muthana Al-Najjar

China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Advocates for Peaceful Resolution in Russia-Ukraine Conflict at UN Security Council

By BNN Correspondents

Bloomberg: A Global Hub for Business News and Insights ...
@Business · 20 mins
Bloomberg: A Global Hub for Business News and Insights ...
heart comment 0
US’s Obligation to Ukraine: Unpacking the Budapest Memorandum

By Rizwan Shah

US's Obligation to Ukraine: Unpacking the Budapest Memorandum
Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend
Czech President Bypasses UNSC Meeting on Ukrainian Shelling: A Stand on Conflict

By Salman Khan

Czech President Bypasses UNSC Meeting on Ukrainian Shelling: A Stand on Conflict
2023 in Pictures: A Year of Pivotal Moments

By Quadri Adejumo

2023 in Pictures: A Year of Pivotal Moments
Latest Headlines
World News
Maltese Waterpolo Team's Challenging Conclusion at SportMalta Christmas Cup
2 mins
Maltese Waterpolo Team's Challenging Conclusion at SportMalta Christmas Cup
Setting Sail for Success: 5 Strategies to Keep New Year Fitness Resolutions Afloat
8 mins
Setting Sail for Success: 5 Strategies to Keep New Year Fitness Resolutions Afloat
UN Security Council Concludes 9524th Meeting Amid Global Tensions
9 mins
UN Security Council Concludes 9524th Meeting Amid Global Tensions
UN Security Council Adjourns 9524th Meeting: Implications for Global Peace
9 mins
UN Security Council Adjourns 9524th Meeting: Implications for Global Peace
Ole Miss Rebels Clinch Historic Victory in 2023 Peach Bowl
14 mins
Ole Miss Rebels Clinch Historic Victory in 2023 Peach Bowl
Buffalo Sabres Navigate Unexpected Coaching Change Amid Crucial Game
19 mins
Buffalo Sabres Navigate Unexpected Coaching Change Amid Crucial Game
China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict
20 mins
China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Eben Etzebeth's Absence Alters Game Dynamics in Sharks' Defeat to Stormers
23 mins
Eben Etzebeth's Absence Alters Game Dynamics in Sharks' Defeat to Stormers
Ntuune Pogyua Foundation Boosts Healthcare Support for Gambibgo Elderly
23 mins
Ntuune Pogyua Foundation Boosts Healthcare Support for Gambibgo Elderly
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
4 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
6 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
8 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
10 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app