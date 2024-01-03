en English
Terrorism

Israel on High Alert as Hezbollah Vows Revenge for Killing of Top Hamas Official

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:04 pm EST
In a significant development, a top Hamas official, Saleh al-Arouri, was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut, escalating tensions in the Middle East and putting Israel on high alert. The incident has raised concerns about a broader conflict, with Hezbollah, the Lebanese terrorist organization, vowing revenge for what they consider a direct attack on Lebanese sovereignty.

Hamas and Hezbollah React

Both Hamas and Hezbollah have condemned the attack. Israel has previously targeted top Hamas leaders, but this marks the first instance of Israel reaching into another country to target the group’s top brass. The primary focus of the ongoing war remains on Gaza, with Israel aiming for a ‘clear victory’ over Hamas, according to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah labeled Israel’s killing of the deputy chief of Hamas as a ‘major, dangerous crime’. He extended condolences to Hamas and declared there would be ‘no rules’ to his group’s fighting if Israel chose to launch a war on Lebanon. Nasrallah also referenced the ongoing tensions between Israel and Gaza and Iran’s response to the killing of Qassem Soleimani. He stated he would provide more details about Hezbollah’s operations in the south on Jan. 5.

Implications for the Middle East

The killing of Saleh al Arouri has raised fears of retaliation from the Lebanese militia Hezbollah. Nasrallah promised revenge for the killing, but left the timing and nature of this response ambiguous. This incident comes ahead of a visit to the region by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to press forward with the assault in Gaza until Hamas is defeated.

Israel on High Alert

Israel remains on high alert for a potential escalation with Hezbollah following the killing of one of the top leaders of the Palestinian Hamas. The United States has deployed military assets to the region to preempt any expansion of the conflict. The war continues to be focused on Gaza, where Israel is seeking a decisive victory over Hamas.

Hezbollah’s leader, Hasan Nasrallah, pledged revenge and punishment for the assassination of the Hamas official, warning Israel against further attacks. The assassination of Saleh Arouri has sparked concerns of a broader regional conflict, with Nasrallah’s speech indicating a readiness for retaliation.

