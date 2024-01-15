en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Israel-Hamas Conflict: The Ripple Effects on International Travel

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:23 am EST
Israel-Hamas Conflict: The Ripple Effects on International Travel

The recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, instigated by an attack on Israel on October 7, has reverberated far beyond the geographical confines of the Middle East. The ripple effects, particularly on international travel, have been significant and have extended to the United States.

Travel Data Reveals Impact of Conflict

Delving into the numbers, travel data company ForwardKeys has unearthed some startling revelations. International arrivals to the Middle East experienced growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to an influx of visitors to Saudi Arabia. Yet, the overall figures fell short of the anticipated 30% surge that was projected before the conflict. After the commencement of the war, ticket purchases to the region witnessed a downturn. Countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Turkey, and Egypt reported declines ranging from 8% to 21%. Jordan bore the brunt, showcasing a staggering 50% drop when compared to 2019 levels.

Looking Ahead: Q1 2024

The outlook for the first quarter of 2024 is laden with uncertainty. Early indications suggest a diminished increase in ticket issues compared to pre-pandemic levels. This projection further underscores the impact of the conflict on global travel patterns.

The American Perspective

Turning the lens towards the United States, a survey conducted by Morning Consult sheds light on the psyche of American travelers. One in five Americans has modified their travel plans in light of the war. An alarming 41% canceled domestic trips within the United States. These cancellations are not solely due to apprehensions about traveling to the Middle East. They also mirror broader societal tensions such as antisemitism and Islamophobia, which have amplified in the aftermath of the conflict.

The Ripple Effects: Hate Crimes and Travel Advisories

In the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict, there has been an unfortunate upswing in hate crimes against Muslims and Jewish people. In response to these incidents and potential threats such as terrorist attacks and demonstrations, the U.S. State Department issued a worldwide travel advisory. This advisory, urging citizens to exercise increased caution, could have potentially impacted traveler confidence and contributed to the overall decrease in travel.

0
Travel & Tourism United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
1 min ago
Jaisalmer Fort: A Living Heritage Amidst Conservation Challenges
The Jaisalmer Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site ensconced in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan, India, is a remarkable exemplification of a ‘living fort.’ Thousands of people live within its ancient walls, making it a thriving neighborhood, a bustling business district, and a revered place of worship. Built in 1156 by King Rawal Jaisal, the
Jaisalmer Fort: A Living Heritage Amidst Conservation Challenges
Europe's Rail Revolution: Unveiling New Routes and High-Speed Connections for 2024
5 mins ago
Europe's Rail Revolution: Unveiling New Routes and High-Speed Connections for 2024
National Aviary's 'Coastal Getaway': An Immersive Winter Escape
10 mins ago
National Aviary's 'Coastal Getaway': An Immersive Winter Escape
Zimbabwe's Toll Fee Hike: A Potential Threat to Domestic Tourism
3 mins ago
Zimbabwe's Toll Fee Hike: A Potential Threat to Domestic Tourism
Turkey: The Rising Star of Affordable Skiing Destinations
4 mins ago
Turkey: The Rising Star of Affordable Skiing Destinations
Motorcyclists' 10,000-Mile Journey for Children's Hospice
5 mins ago
Motorcyclists' 10,000-Mile Journey for Children's Hospice
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Lawmakers to Cast Decisive Vote on Stopgap Funding Measure
28 seconds
U.S. Lawmakers to Cast Decisive Vote on Stopgap Funding Measure
Al Gore Questions Certainty of Trump’s GOP Nomination Amid Shifting Political Landscape
43 seconds
Al Gore Questions Certainty of Trump’s GOP Nomination Amid Shifting Political Landscape
New Rules to Shape the UK's 2024 General Election: Impact and Implications
44 seconds
New Rules to Shape the UK's 2024 General Election: Impact and Implications
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
45 seconds
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
Joe Biden's Re-Election Campaign Bags $97 Million in Q4, Sets Historic High
49 seconds
Joe Biden's Re-Election Campaign Bags $97 Million in Q4, Sets Historic High
Ukraine Proposes China's Involvement in Peace Talks with Russia at WEF
53 seconds
Ukraine Proposes China's Involvement in Peace Talks with Russia at WEF
Wellington Cowboys Optimistic About Fielding an Under 18s Team in 2024
56 seconds
Wellington Cowboys Optimistic About Fielding an Under 18s Team in 2024
The Complex Debate Behind England's Housing Crisis
58 seconds
The Complex Debate Behind England's Housing Crisis
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises Record $97M in Q4 2023
1 min
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises Record $97M in Q4 2023
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 min
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
16 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
20 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
43 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app