Travel & Tourism

Israel-Hamas Conflict Redraws Global Travel Patterns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
The conflict between Israel and Hamas, commencing on October 7, 2023, has reverberated globally, altering travel patterns far beyond the immediate vicinity of the Middle East. An initial uptick in travel to the region, a positive 49% rise in ticket issuance compared to pre-pandemic levels, was reported by ForwardKeys, a travel analytics firm. However, the outbreak of hostilities precipitated a sharp decline in travelers’ interest.

Global Travel Patterns Shift

By January 5, 2024, the surge in ticket issuance had dwindled to a mere 9% over 2019 levels. Countries including the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Turkey, and Egypt experienced reductions in air ticket purchases, with Jordan witnessing a dramatic 50% drop from 2019 figures.

Americans Alter Travel Plans

The ripple effects of the conflict reached the United States, influencing the travel plans of American citizens. A survey by Morning Consult uncovered that one in five Americans modified their travel arrangements due to the war, 41% of which were domestic trips within the United States. The cancellations are linked to larger societal tensions and fears of antisemitism and Islamophobia, which have been exacerbated by the conflict.

Increased Hate Crimes and Travel Advisories

Reports of an increase in hate crimes have surfaced, and these concerns have shaped people’s willingness to travel. The U.S. State Department issued a worldwide travel advisory on October 19, 2023, urging U.S. citizens to exercise heightened caution due to possible terrorist attacks and violent actions. This advisory, along with several security alerts for various countries, has likely dented travelers’ confidence. The downturn in domestic travel in the U.S. during the fourth quarter of 2023 is viewed as a direct fallout of the conflict.

