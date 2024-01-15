en English
Travel & Tourism

Israel-Hamas Conflict Impacts Global Travel Trends

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
The enduring conflict between Israel and Hamas has echoed beyond the Middle Eastern borders, causing substantial shifts in global travel trends, particularly within the United States. Data from the travel data company, ForwardKeys, reveals a conspicuous change in the fourth quarter of 2023. International arrivals in the Middle East had surged, primarily due to increased visitors to Saudi Arabia, equating to 2019 figures. However, the conflict caused these figures to fall short of the projected 30% rise in travelers for the region.

Travel Patterns in the Wake of Conflict

Based on airline ticket purchases before the October 7 attack on Israel, the Middle East was poised for a tourist resurgence. The reality, however, was starkly different. Post-conflict ticket issuance for the Middle East showed a meager increase of only 9% over 2019, contrasting with the anticipated 49% increase. Air ticket purchases to the region after the war marked a 6% decline from 2019. Countries like the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Turkey, and Egypt experienced reductions ranging from 8% to 21%. Jordan was the most severely affected, witnessing a dramatic 50% drop compared to 2019.

Global Impact and Domestic Implications

The reverberations of the conflict were also felt in the United States. A Morning Consult survey of approximately 2,200 Americans unveiled that one in five respondents had altered or canceled travel bookings due to the Israel-Hamas war. While some cancellations pertained to international destinations such as the Middle East, North Africa, and Western Europe, a considerable 41% of cancellations were for domestic trips within the United States.

Societal Tensions and Travel Decisions

The survey suggests these cancellations reflect broader societal anxieties, like fears of antisemitism and Islamophobia, influencing people’s willingness to travel far from home. The aftermath of the conflict saw heightened tensions on college campuses, workplaces, and neighborhoods, with a reported increase in hate crimes. A U.S. State Department travel advisory issued on October 19, 2023, cautioning against potential terrorist attacks and violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, likely contributed to the decreased traveler confidence. The advisory, along with various security alerts for countries embroiled in the conflict, likely played a role in the dip in U.S. domestic travel during the fourth quarter of 2023, which fell below 2019 levels.

In the tumultuous wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict, global travel patterns have seen unsettling shifts. With societal tensions running high and security advisories in effect, the world watches as the impacts continue to unfold, affecting the interconnected fabric of our global community.

