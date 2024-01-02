en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Israel Begins Strategic Troop Withdrawal from Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
Israel Begins Strategic Troop Withdrawal from Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

Israel has initiated a strategic withdrawal of its troops from the Gaza Strip, hinting at a shift towards less intense military operations, particularly in the northern areas of the Palestinian enclave. This move is part of a strategy to reduce troop numbers and alter tactics, reflecting the Israeli military’s focus on weakening Hamas’ military capabilities in the region.

Continued Conflict Despite Troop Reduction

Despite this reduction in presence, the conflict in Gaza continues unabated. The northern areas of the region remain a hotbed of violence, with no changes in the southern areas, according to U.S. officials. This is a stark reminder that even with a decrease in troops, the road to peace remains fraught with challenges. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed on the situation, emphasizing the importance of protecting civilians and securing the release of hostages held by Hamas.

(Read Also: Gideon Levy: Fostering Empathy for Gaza in Israeli Society)

Looking Towards More Targeted Operations

Amid the ongoing crisis, U.S. officials have advocated for Israel to conduct more targeted operations against Hamas’ leadership and infrastructure. The United States, a key ally of Israel, maintains its support but expresses concern over the humanitarian crisis and casualties in Gaza. The war in Gaza, initiated by a Hamas attack on Israeli towns on October 7, has resulted in 1,200 deaths, while Palestinian health authorities report over 21,978 deaths due to the Israeli offensive.

(Read Also: UN Security Council Urges Russia and Ukraine to Protect Civilians Amid Conflict

Trade Developments Amid Crisis

While the Gaza conflict continues, in other news, Nicaragua and China have initiated trade under a new free trade agreement, allowing Nicaragua to export a significant portion of its products to China tariff-free. This development showcases the continued evolution of global trade relations, even amid geopolitical tensions and conflicts.

Read More

0
International Relations Israel United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ethiopia Recognizes Somaliland: A Game Changing Agreement

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Rising Threat of Homemade Mortars in Global Conflict Zones

By BNN Correspondents

BRICS Group Expands: A New Era in Global Politics and Economics

By BNN Correspondents

Russia to Counter Foreign Cultural Expansion as it Assumes CIS Presidency

By Aqsa Younas Rana

India's Strategic Endeavours to Attract Foreign Tourists ...
@India · 28 mins
India's Strategic Endeavours to Attract Foreign Tourists ...
heart comment 0
Tel Aviv in the Eye of the Storm: Decoding the Escalating Conflict

By Muhammad Jawad

Tel Aviv in the Eye of the Storm: Decoding the Escalating Conflict
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events

By Salman Khan

2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events
2024: A Year of Escalating Conflicts and the Decline of Diplomacy

By Saboor Bayat

2024: A Year of Escalating Conflicts and the Decline of Diplomacy
Red Sea Tensions Surge as Iran’s Warship Arrives Amid Security Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Red Sea Tensions Surge as Iran's Warship Arrives Amid Security Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
48 seconds
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
2 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
10 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
13 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
15 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
15 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
15 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
15 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
17 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
34 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app