Isometric Technologies Honors Top Logistics in 2023 Service Awards

Isometric Technologies (ISO), a pioneering neutral transportation performance intelligence platform, has officially announced the winners of its 3rd Annual 'Excellence in Service' Awards on February 27, 2024. This distinguished recognition celebrates the top 50 logistics service providers for their exceptional service in FTL transportation throughout 2023, setting new benchmarks in an industry with over 750,000 active U.S. motor carriers.

Recognizing Excellence Amidst Competition

The ISO Excellence in Service Awards are a testament to the outstanding achievements of both seasoned industry veterans and agile newcomers in navigating the complex logistics landscape. Winners were selected based on the ISO Score, a robust measure of service-level performance that includes Tender Acceptance, On-Time Delivery, and On-Time Pickup metrics. This comprehensive evaluation showcases the dedication of these providers to not only meet but exceed the rigorous standards of service demanded by today's global economy.

Setting New Industry Standards

Amidst growing competition and increasing financial pressures on shippers to deliver timely and comprehensive services to their customers, the awardees have demonstrated unparalleled resilience and commitment to excellence. Brian Cristol, co-founder and CEO of ISO, highlighted the significance of these achievements, stating that the winners have propelled the industry forward, emphasizing the critical role of reliable freight transportation and measurable service levels. The awards spotlight a diverse group of logistics service providers, including large corporations, small firms, asset-based companies, and freight brokerage firms, underscoring the inclusive nature of the recognition.

A Data-Driven Approach to Excellence

The ISO Awards leverage a data-driven methodology to identify and celebrate the highest standards of logistical service. By utilizing the ISO Score, the awards provide a quantitative basis for recognition, offering a 'FICO for Freight' that underscores the importance of analytics in understanding and improving service performance. This approach not only honors top performers but also sets a benchmark for the entire industry, encouraging all logistics service providers to aspire to these levels of excellence.

The announcement of the 3rd Annual 'Excellence in Service' Awards by Isometric Technologies marks a significant moment in the logistics industry, celebrating those who have achieved remarkable standards of service despite the challenges of the past year. As the industry continues to evolve, these awards underscore the importance of innovation, resilience, and a commitment to excellence in maintaining the smooth operation of global supply chains. For more information on the winners and the award methodology, visit StreetInsider.com.