Isle of Wight County Schools Adjust Calendar for James River Bridge Closures

As the James River Bridge prepares to close its gates in January and February 2024 for a rope replacement project, Isle of Wight County Schools (IWCS) in Virginia is gearing up to tackle the forecasted traffic congestion. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has warned of significant gridlock in Hampton Roads during the bridge’s closure, which will force Route 17 traffic to be redirected through alternative routes such as the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel or the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry. The anticipated traffic challenges are expected to disrupt the routine of over 35% of IWCS teachers, who reside on the peninsula or southside, leading to probable delays in their arrivals.

Adapting the School Calendar

To buffer against these disruptions, IWCS has proposed adjustments to the school calendar. These changes include the implementation of asynchronous learning days for students and virtual workdays for staff. Depending on the bridge closure’s impact on regular school days, the start of the third quarter and second semester may necessitate further modifications.

Key Dates and Backup Plans

The school board has sanctioned January 31 as a regular school day, marking the end of the second quarter and semester. Asynchronous days and school closures have been penciled in for specific dates in January and February, with backup dates in place in case of unforeseen cancellations. The effects of the bridge closures on the school days of February 5 or 6 will determine the commencement date for the third quarter and second semester.

FAQ Section to Aid Clarity

To help parents, teachers, and students navigate these changes, IWCS has created an FAQ section to address questions regarding the schedule modifications. The district is committed to minimizing the impact of the bridge closures on the academic schedule and ensuring a seamless continuation of education for its students, despite the anticipated traffic challenges.