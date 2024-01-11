en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Isle of Wight County Schools Adjust Calendar for James River Bridge Closures

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
Isle of Wight County Schools Adjust Calendar for James River Bridge Closures

As the James River Bridge prepares to close its gates in January and February 2024 for a rope replacement project, Isle of Wight County Schools (IWCS) in Virginia is gearing up to tackle the forecasted traffic congestion. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has warned of significant gridlock in Hampton Roads during the bridge’s closure, which will force Route 17 traffic to be redirected through alternative routes such as the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel or the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry. The anticipated traffic challenges are expected to disrupt the routine of over 35% of IWCS teachers, who reside on the peninsula or southside, leading to probable delays in their arrivals.

Adapting the School Calendar

To buffer against these disruptions, IWCS has proposed adjustments to the school calendar. These changes include the implementation of asynchronous learning days for students and virtual workdays for staff. Depending on the bridge closure’s impact on regular school days, the start of the third quarter and second semester may necessitate further modifications.

Key Dates and Backup Plans

The school board has sanctioned January 31 as a regular school day, marking the end of the second quarter and semester. Asynchronous days and school closures have been penciled in for specific dates in January and February, with backup dates in place in case of unforeseen cancellations. The effects of the bridge closures on the school days of February 5 or 6 will determine the commencement date for the third quarter and second semester.

FAQ Section to Aid Clarity

To help parents, teachers, and students navigate these changes, IWCS has created an FAQ section to address questions regarding the schedule modifications. The district is committed to minimizing the impact of the bridge closures on the academic schedule and ensuring a seamless continuation of education for its students, despite the anticipated traffic challenges.

0
Education United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
8 mins ago
University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Nationwide Strike Amid Tensions with Government
The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has escalated its conflict with the government, announcing a potential nationwide strike. The tension has been building over the government’s alleged failure to address UTAG’s concerns about their conditions of service. This development signifies a critical juncture in the ongoing negotiations between UTAG and the government, with the
University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Nationwide Strike Amid Tensions with Government
Sri Pratap College's Virtual Symposium Highlights Youth's Role in Societal Change
2 hours ago
Sri Pratap College's Virtual Symposium Highlights Youth's Role in Societal Change
Unique Teaching Opportunity at Durness Primary School in Scottish Highlands
2 hours ago
Unique Teaching Opportunity at Durness Primary School in Scottish Highlands
Prof Brothers Malema Suspended by University of Botswana Following Rape Allegation
22 mins ago
Prof Brothers Malema Suspended by University of Botswana Following Rape Allegation
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute
38 mins ago
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
2 hours ago
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
1 min
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
3 mins
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
3 mins
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
Fatal Shooting Incident Escalates Tensions in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
4 mins
Fatal Shooting Incident Escalates Tensions in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
6 mins
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution
8 mins
Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
15 mins
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
19 mins
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
21 mins
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
1 hour
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
1 hour
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app