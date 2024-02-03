Islamic Resistance in Iraq Launches Drone Strikes on U.S. Base in Erbil

On February 3, Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, experienced a wave of drone strikes launched by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a pro-Iranian movement. This attack followed a series of United States' airstrikes on facilities associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and their allied pro-Iranian factions in Iraq and Syria. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq's actions are part of a broader pattern of targeting interests in Syria, Iraq, and Israel. The group recently claimed responsibility for an attack on the Israeli port of Ashdod.

A Retaliatory Strike

The drone strikes come in response to the U.S. military launching air and missile strikes against Iranian proxies in Iraq and Syria. This retaliation was sparked by a suicide drone strike that claimed the lives of three American soldiers at a base in Jordan. The strikes targeted over 85 facilities, which included command and control operations centers, intelligence centers, rockets and missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicle storages. President Biden, who attended the dignified transfer of the soldiers' remains, stated that the U.S. will continue to respond to any harm against Americans.

Escalation of Tensions

The Al-Nujaba pro-Iranian movement in Iraq has declared its intention to continue attacking US troops in the Middle East, despite the threat of retaliation from the US. The group is demanding the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq and an end to Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza. This announcement comes after three US soldiers were killed in a drone attack, for which the U.S. blames Iran-backed armed groups. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has vowed to respond to the deadly attack.

On the Brink of Further Conflict

U.S. forces launched strikes against Iranian linked sites in Syria and Iraq in retaliation for a drone attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. service members. The response is said to have targeted at least 85 targets and resulted in at least 18 pro-Iran fighters being killed. The U.S. President has warned of further action, and there is tension with the Iraqi government over the violation of sovereignty. There are also mentions of previous U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and the pressure on President Biden to take a harder line against Iran.