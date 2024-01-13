en English
Islamic Emirate Condemns US, UK Air Strikes in Yemen, Cites Threat to Middle East Stability

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:37 am EST
Islamic Emirate Condemns US, UK Air Strikes in Yemen, Cites Threat to Middle East Stability

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has issued a stern condemnation of the air strikes in Yemen, conducted by the United States and Britain. The IEA, in a statement, has described these military actions as a direct affront to Muslim nations, dubbing them inhumane and provocative. The Emirate argues that these strikes have not only violated international law but also have inflicted a significant threat to the stability of the Middle East.

US and UK Accused of Aggression

In the statement, the IEA uses strong language to castigate the US and UK for their actions. The Emirate accuses these nations of direct aggression against Muslim countries. It suggests that such military operations are an escalation of conflict that puts the security of the Middle East and the countries within the region at severe risk. The condemnation from the IEA is a part of the wider discourse on the legality and impact of foreign military operations in conflict zones.

Call for Collective Effort to Quell Instability

The IEA has called upon influential countries to collaborate in preventing further instability in the Middle East. It has urged these nations to exert their influence on the Zionist regime and its supporters to halt the attacks on Yemen. The Emirate has also stressed the importance of finding a lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, which continues to be a major source of tension in the region.

Lessons from Past Interventions

In its statement, the IEA also alludes to the lessons that the US and its allies should have drawn from past unsuccessful interventions. With the worsening humanitarian situation in Yemen, exacerbated by ongoing hostilities and foreign involvement, the Emirate’s call for reflection and reconsideration of foreign military action is timely and pertinent.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

