ISDA and USDA Partner to Fortify Indiana's Food Supply Chain with $6.7M Grants

Indiana's lifeline to food security - the middle of the food supply chain - is set to receive a major boost, courtesy of a partnership between the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS). A cooperative agreement, under the ambit of the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program (RFSI), has been inked with the aim of fortifying the resilience of the food supply chain.

Securing the Food Supply Chain

The cooperative agreement brings with it over $6.7 million in competitive grant funding. The grants, which are expected to be rolled out between June 2024 and May 2027, will support projects focusing on enhancing distribution, aggregation, storage capacity, market expansion, and facility updates or expansions. The backbone of Indiana's food supply chain - businesses and producers operating from the farm gate to the retail market - are the primary beneficiaries of this grant, with a special focus on small and mid-sized producers and processors. However, the program excludes products such as meat, poultry, seafood, dietary supplements, and animal food.

Investing in Hoosier Businesses

Indiana's Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch underscored the importance of these grants for the state’s food supply security and the growth opportunities they create for Hoosier businesses. The ISDA will also extend support in terms of supply chain coordination and technical assistance to the state’s farmers and food businesses.

Creating Opportunities and Bolstering Resilience

Jenny Lester Moffitt from the USDA emphasized the program’s objectives: creating opportunities for small and mid-sized producers and increasing access to nutritious food while strengthening the resilience of the supply chain. The applications for the program will open on January 29, 2024, with the deadline set for March 8, 2024. For those interested in applying, further information and a virtual grant overview are readily available on the ISDA website.