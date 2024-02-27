Isamaya Ffrench Expands Horizons: Signs with Art + Commerce and WME for Diverse Projects

British makeup artist and creative powerhouse, Isamaya Ffrench, broadens her professional representation by signing with two leading agencies, Art + Commerce and WME, marking a significant leap in her illustrious career. Known for her boundary-pushing creativity in beauty and fashion, Ffrench's new partnerships aim to explore opportunities in television, partnerships, and beyond, showcasing her versatility as an interdisciplinary artist.

From Beauty Director to Creative Innovator

Ffrench's journey began at Central Saint Martins where she studied product design before venturing into the world of makeup and body painting with the Theo Adams Company. Her unique artistic vision quickly garnered attention, leading to roles such as Burberry Beauty's global beauty director and the creative force behind Byredo makeup. In 2023, she further expanded her influence by taking on the role of creative director for Off White beauty and appearing as a guest judge on BBC's 'Glow Up.'

A Career Adorned with Collaborations and Accolades

Throughout her career, Ffrench has not only developed makeup lines for luxury brands like Christian Louboutin, Tom Ford, and YSL Beauty but has also collaborated with fashion titans Junya Watanabe, Vivienne Westwood, and Giambattista Valli. Her work has graced the faces of international celebrities such as Rihanna, Madonna, and Bella Hadid, cementing her status as a sought-after makeup artist and creative director. Her recent appointment to the British Beauty Council underscores her commitment to advocating for the British beauty community at large.

Strategic Partnerships for a Brighter Future

With Art + Commerce focusing on Ffrench's endeavors in beauty and fashion and WME steering her towards television and strategic partnerships, Ffrench is poised to make an indelible mark across various creative industries. These agencies, known for representing high-profile talents including Selena Gomez and Ryan Reynolds, offer Ffrench a platform to expand her creative horizons and explore new mediums.

Isamaya Ffrench's partnership with Art + Commerce and WME not only signifies a new chapter in her career but also highlights the evolving landscape of beauty and fashion, where interdisciplinary talents are increasingly recognized for their ability to transcend traditional boundaries. As Ffrench embarks on this exciting journey, the industry eagerly anticipates the innovative projects that will emerge from these collaborations, further solidifying her legacy as a visionary artist.