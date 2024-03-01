Isabelle McCalla Soars in 'Water for Elephants' Broadway Musical, Launches Vlog Series

At the heart of Broadway's latest spectacle, 'Water for Elephants,' is Isabelle McCalla, captivating audiences at the Imperial Theatre with her portrayal of Marlena. Alongside Grant Gustin and Paul Alexander Nolan, McCalla not only acts but performs on a trapeze, adding a thrilling dimension to the show. The musical, an adaptation of Sara Gruen's novel, has been making waves since its first preview on February 24, 2024, and is now set to deepen its connection with fans through a unique behind-the-scenes vlog titled 'Step Right Up,' hosted by McCalla herself.

Behind the Curtain: 'Step Right Up'

Starting March 8, Broadway.com will release the debut installment of 'Step Right Up,' with new episodes premiering weekly on Friday. This vlog series promises an exclusive backstage pass to the making of 'Water for Elephants,' showcasing the intricate dynamics between cast members, the challenges of bringing such a complex production to life, and the day-to-day excitement of Broadway. Fans will get to see the chemistry between McCalla, Gustin, and Nolan, explore the creative process with the musical's acclaimed team, and even catch a glimpse of the innovative set and costume designs.

Bringing the Novel to Life

'Water for Elephants' has not only captivated audiences with its story but also with its ambitious staging and performances. Set during the Great Depression, the musical tells the tale of young Jacob, who finds love and life's purpose amid a traveling circus. Transforming this narrative for the stage, the creative team, including Rick Elice (book) and PigPen Theatre Co. (composers), alongside the cast, have worked meticulously to honor the essence of Gruen's beloved novel. The adaptation's success is evident in its critical acclaim and the added excitement for the upcoming Tent Talkback Series with the creative team.

A Star-Studded Affair

The ensemble cast, featuring McCalla, Gustin, and Nolan, brings a mix of talent, depth, and Broadway experience to the production. Their performances, coupled with the show's engaging narrative and stunning aerial feats, have set 'Water for Elephants' apart as one of the most anticipated shows of the season. The musical's journey from its premiere at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre in 2023 to the grand stage of the Imperial Theatre, has been a testament to the team's dedication and the universal appeal of the story.

As 'Water for Elephants' continues to enchant and thrill Broadway audiences, the launch of 'Step Right Up' by Isabelle McCalla offers a rare and intimate look at the magic behind the curtains. This vlog series not only serves as a platform for the cast and crew to share their experiences but also as a bridge connecting the show with its growing fanbase. With its blend of drama, romance, and spectacular performances, 'Water for Elephants' is poised to become a landmark production, forever changing the landscape of Broadway musicals.