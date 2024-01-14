Is U.S. Military Presence Fueling Political Violence in the Philippines? A Study Explored

In a recent study published in the Quarterly Journal of International Politics, researchers from Tsinghua University in Beijing have proposed an intriguing correlation between the presence of U.S. military bases in the Philippines and an increase in local political violence and conflicts. The study critically examined data on political violence spanning across the years 1989 to 2014, utilizing four analytical models to support the hypothesis that the proximity of U.S. bases augments the likelihood of politically violent conflicts within their vicinity.

Choice of the Philippines: More than Just Geography

The choice of the Philippines for this study was not arbitrary. The country bears an extensive history of alliance with the United States, coupled with a higher incidence of national conflicts compared to other Asia-Pacific countries. However, the research has been met with criticism for potential methodological issues.

Potential Methodological Pitfalls: The Endogeneity Dilemma

One prominent concern raised by critics pertains to endogeneity, a statistical phenomenon where correlation might lead to biased results. Experts have pointed out that there could be external factors, not accounted for in the research, that could influence domestic political conflicts, thereby questioning the validity of the study’s findings.

American Perspective: Communication Not Conflict

Serving as a counter-argument, an American international studies expert posits that U.S. military presence actually fosters more frequent communication with host governments. The purpose of U.S. overseas deployments, as per this argument, has transitioned from containing the expansion of Soviet communism to combating terrorism. This, in turn, leads to more interaction and dialogue with the host countries, potentially mitigating conflicts.

The Broader Picture: Multiple Perspectives at Play

Other experts, from the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, acknowledge the complexity of the U.S. military’s impact on host countries. They recognize the varied political perspectives within the Philippines on the alignment with the U.S. According to these experts, there has been no clear indication that U.S. military presence is leading the Philippines toward political violence, further highlighting the multifaceted nature of such geopolitical interplays.