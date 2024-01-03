Is ‘Summer House’ Star Sam Feher Hinting at a Breakup with Kory Keefer?

As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, Sam Feher, known for her role in ‘Summer House’, took to Instagram to post photographs of her celebrations. Conspicuous by his absence in these images was Kory Keefer, Feher’s boyfriend and co-star from ‘Winter House’. This omission, coupled with the cryptic caption ‘A fresh start’, sparked an outpouring of speculation among fans about the status of their relationship.

A Whirlwind Romance on the Rocks?

Feher and Keefer had first confirmed their relationship in April, following their on-screen romance in Bravo’s ‘Winter House’. A relationship that, despite its rocky start during filming, had seemed solid until recently. Keefer’s last appearance on Feher’s Instagram was in mid-October, in a post featuring the couple sharing a kiss, a stark contrast to his absence in the recent New Year’s Eve pictures.

Fans Weigh In

Feher’s New Year’s Eve post quickly amassed over 19,000 likes and a flurry of comments from her 193,000 followers. The fanbase seemed divided, with some expressing relief at the rumored breakup, citing Keefer’s on-screen flirtations with another cast member, Malia White, as a cause for concern. Others, however, were saddened by the potential split, noting the undeniable chemistry between Feher and Keefer. A few hopeful commenters suggested that the couple might still be together, interpreting Feher’s ‘fresh start’ as a resolution for the new year rather than a hint of a breakup.

Unanswered Questions

Despite the rampant speculation, the status of Feher and Keefer’s relationship remains unclear. Neither Feher nor Keefer has publicly addressed the breakup rumors, leaving fans and followers in suspense. The silence from both parties only adds fuel to the speculative fire, turning the focus from their on-screen drama to their off-screen reality. As the dust settles on the New Year celebrations, fans eagerly await an official statement, hoping for clarity on this tangled romantic saga.