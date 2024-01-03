en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Is ‘Summer House’ Star Sam Feher Hinting at a Breakup with Kory Keefer?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:37 pm EST
Is ‘Summer House’ Star Sam Feher Hinting at a Breakup with Kory Keefer?

As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, Sam Feher, known for her role in ‘Summer House’, took to Instagram to post photographs of her celebrations. Conspicuous by his absence in these images was Kory Keefer, Feher’s boyfriend and co-star from ‘Winter House’. This omission, coupled with the cryptic caption ‘A fresh start’, sparked an outpouring of speculation among fans about the status of their relationship.

A Whirlwind Romance on the Rocks?

Feher and Keefer had first confirmed their relationship in April, following their on-screen romance in Bravo’s ‘Winter House’. A relationship that, despite its rocky start during filming, had seemed solid until recently. Keefer’s last appearance on Feher’s Instagram was in mid-October, in a post featuring the couple sharing a kiss, a stark contrast to his absence in the recent New Year’s Eve pictures.

Fans Weigh In

Feher’s New Year’s Eve post quickly amassed over 19,000 likes and a flurry of comments from her 193,000 followers. The fanbase seemed divided, with some expressing relief at the rumored breakup, citing Keefer’s on-screen flirtations with another cast member, Malia White, as a cause for concern. Others, however, were saddened by the potential split, noting the undeniable chemistry between Feher and Keefer. A few hopeful commenters suggested that the couple might still be together, interpreting Feher’s ‘fresh start’ as a resolution for the new year rather than a hint of a breakup.

Unanswered Questions

Despite the rampant speculation, the status of Feher and Keefer’s relationship remains unclear. Neither Feher nor Keefer has publicly addressed the breakup rumors, leaving fans and followers in suspense. The silence from both parties only adds fuel to the speculative fire, turning the focus from their on-screen drama to their off-screen reality. As the dust settles on the New Year celebrations, fans eagerly await an official statement, hoping for clarity on this tangled romantic saga.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

WWE's Resurgence in 2023: A New Golden Era for Professional Wrestling

By Salman Khan

Jayden Rey to Exit 'The Conners': A Glimpse into the Future of the Sitcom

By BNN Correspondents

Shreveport-Bossier 2024: An Economic Beacon of Progress and Potential

By BNN Correspondents

Fulton County Mourns the Loss of Community Leader Michel 'Marty' Turpeau IV

By Salman Akhtar

San Diego's H Barracks Shelter: A Proactive Response to Rising Homeles ...
@Society · 2 mins
San Diego's H Barracks Shelter: A Proactive Response to Rising Homeles ...
heart comment 0
San Diego City Council Approves Library Master Plan: A Step Towards Inclusive Learning Spaces

By BNN Correspondents

San Diego City Council Approves Library Master Plan: A Step Towards Inclusive Learning Spaces
Jeremy Lyon’s King Dream: A Decade-Long Musical Journey in ‘Glory Daze’

By BNN Correspondents

Jeremy Lyon's King Dream: A Decade-Long Musical Journey in 'Glory Daze'
Nasdaq 100 Index Faces Downturn as Tech Stocks Struggle at the Start of 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nasdaq 100 Index Faces Downturn as Tech Stocks Struggle at the Start of 2024
New York’s Bail-Reform Law Under Fire Amid Rising Crime Rates

By BNN Correspondents

New York's Bail-Reform Law Under Fire Amid Rising Crime Rates
Latest Headlines
World News
WWE's Resurgence in 2023: A New Golden Era for Professional Wrestling
26 seconds
WWE's Resurgence in 2023: A New Golden Era for Professional Wrestling
Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits in Nepal as Fears of JN.1 Sub-Variant Rise
5 mins
Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits in Nepal as Fears of JN.1 Sub-Variant Rise
New Year's Resolutions: Prioritizing Mental Health for a Healthier 2024
5 mins
New Year's Resolutions: Prioritizing Mental Health for a Healthier 2024
New York's Bail-Reform Law Under Fire Amid Rising Crime Rates
5 mins
New York's Bail-Reform Law Under Fire Amid Rising Crime Rates
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
6 mins
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
6 mins
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
6 mins
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals
6 mins
University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K
6 mins
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
28 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app