Transportation

IRTPO Seeks Public Input for 2024 Regional Transportation Plan Update, Reaffirms Civil Rights Commitment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:45 am EST
IRTPO Seeks Public Input for 2024 Regional Transportation Plan Update, Reaffirms Civil Rights Commitment

The Island Regional Transportation Planning Organization (IRTPO) has initiated the 2024 update for the Regional Transportation Plan (RTP), seeking active public participation. The organization has opened a public comment period until January 24th, 2024, welcoming feedback from diverse agencies and organizations within Island County that have a stake in transportation projects of regional significance.

Public Participation and Decision Making

IRTPO is encouraging the public to contribute their insights and suggestions to the RTP update. The final decision on the RTP is slated for the IRTPO Executive Board meeting on February 28th in Coupeville, Washington. Documents pertaining to the RTP are accessible on the IRTPO’s webpage, and a public comment form is readily available for those keen on sharing their thoughts.

Reiteration of Civil Rights Commitment

In addition to the RTP update, IRTPO has reiterated its dedication to upholding Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987. This commitment guarantees nondiscrimination in all its programs and activities. According to Title VI, IRTPO does not discriminate on the grounds of race, color, sex, or national origin in any of its federally assisted programs.

Filing a Discrimination Complaint

Individuals who believe they have been victims of discrimination under Title VI can file a formal complaint with IRTPO. The IRTPO Title VI Coordinator can provide discrimination complaint forms, which are also available on the IRTPO website. The notice was published on January 5, 2024.

For further information, the public is advised to contact the IRTPO Transportation Planner, Malcolm Roberts. The engagement of the public in the RTP update and the commitment to civil rights reflects the IRTPO’s dedication to creating an inclusive and fair transportation system for all.

Transportation United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

