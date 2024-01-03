en English
Business

IRT Sells Four Properties in Strategic Deleveraging Move

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:46 am EST
IRT Sells Four Properties in Strategic Deleveraging Move

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT), a prominent real estate investment trust, has announced the successful completion of its four-asset sale, totaling a gross sales price of $200.7 million. This transaction is a strategic move forming part of IRT’s Portfolio Optimization and Deleveraging Strategy, which was introduced in October 2023.

Portfolio Optimization and Deleveraging Strategy

This strategy was designed to facilitate IRT’s exit or reduction of presence in specific markets and decrease balance sheet leverage. The sale of these four properties, which concluded in December 2023, enabled the company to repay a staggering $196.8 million of debt, comprising $112.3 million of property level debt and $84.5 million from its line of credit.

Scott Schaeffer, IRT’s Chairman and CEO, confirmed that these actions are in line with the company’s strategic aims. The ultimate goal is to achieve an investment grade rating through careful portfolio management and effective operational performance.

Future Plans of IRT

IRT’s strategy also anticipates the sale of six additional assets, currently under contract, by the first quarter of 2024. This move is expected to result in IRT’s exit from five single-asset markets and bring about a reduction in its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio by 0.8x to 0.9x. The company targets a mid-5x’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio by the end of 2024.

IRT’s Market Presence

IRT operates multifamily communities in various U.S. markets and is committed to providing its stockholders with attractive returns. This is achieved through active portfolio management, strong operational performance, regular distributions, and capital appreciation. The company also aims to generate gross sales proceeds of approximately $521 to $533 million by selling ten properties, focusing on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity-rich submarkets.

Independence Realty Trust is a leading dividend payer, with a dividend yield of 4.18% and a dividend payout ratio of 246.16%. The company’s stock has been showing a positive trend, increasing by 1.3% and currently trading at $15.4950. IRT also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, representing a 0.64% dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

