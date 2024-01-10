IRS’s Persistent Struggle with Paper Processing: An Insight into Its Implications

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), America’s federal tax collection agency, continues to battle with its paper processing, despite the implementation of the 2022 tax-and-climate law aiming to improve operations. This was brought to light in an annual report presented to Congress by National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins. The report casts a spotlight on the persistent challenges borne out of the agency’s long-standing underfunding.

Progress Amidst Backlogs

Collins acknowledged the significant progress made in processing paper-filed 1040 tax forms, stating that the backlog has effectively been eliminated. However, this victory is somewhat overshadowed by the fact that amended tax returns and related correspondence are still outstanding. The enduring backlog has led to a significant delay in the issuance of refunds, impacting taxpayers who are eagerly awaiting their returns.

Delays: A Clear Indication of Struggle

In 2023, nearly 70% of cases involving correspondence took longer than the usual processing time. This marked the highest delay rate in recent years. These delays serve as a clear indication of the IRS’s ongoing struggle to keep pace with its workload, highlighting the real-world impact on taxpayers.

Modernization: A Conflicted Journey

The report also sheds light on the IRS’s struggles with tackling identity theft, addressing customer calls, and processing amended tax returns. Despite the agency’s efforts to modernize, budget cuts have impeded the progress, hindering its ability to improve customer service and responsiveness. The Biden administration has underscored the importance of a well-funded IRS in narrowing the tax gap. Still, the agency’s modernization plans could be in jeopardy due to these funding cuts.

The IRS has received a financial boost, but it continues to grapple with the backlog, with 1.9 million unprocessed amended returns and 4.3 million taxpayer correspondence cases. Despite the influx of thousands of new employees, there are concerns about their adequacy in training and ability to handle taxpayer impact. The report urges comprehensive training and a redirection of enforcement funding to bolster taxpayer services. As the IRS strives to improve operations and customer service, the challenges, unfortunately, persist.