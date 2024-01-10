en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

IRS’s Persistent Struggle with Paper Processing: An Insight into Its Implications

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:04 am EST
IRS’s Persistent Struggle with Paper Processing: An Insight into Its Implications

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), America’s federal tax collection agency, continues to battle with its paper processing, despite the implementation of the 2022 tax-and-climate law aiming to improve operations. This was brought to light in an annual report presented to Congress by National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins. The report casts a spotlight on the persistent challenges borne out of the agency’s long-standing underfunding.

Progress Amidst Backlogs

Collins acknowledged the significant progress made in processing paper-filed 1040 tax forms, stating that the backlog has effectively been eliminated. However, this victory is somewhat overshadowed by the fact that amended tax returns and related correspondence are still outstanding. The enduring backlog has led to a significant delay in the issuance of refunds, impacting taxpayers who are eagerly awaiting their returns.

Delays: A Clear Indication of Struggle

In 2023, nearly 70% of cases involving correspondence took longer than the usual processing time. This marked the highest delay rate in recent years. These delays serve as a clear indication of the IRS’s ongoing struggle to keep pace with its workload, highlighting the real-world impact on taxpayers.

Modernization: A Conflicted Journey

The report also sheds light on the IRS’s struggles with tackling identity theft, addressing customer calls, and processing amended tax returns. Despite the agency’s efforts to modernize, budget cuts have impeded the progress, hindering its ability to improve customer service and responsiveness. The Biden administration has underscored the importance of a well-funded IRS in narrowing the tax gap. Still, the agency’s modernization plans could be in jeopardy due to these funding cuts.

The IRS has received a financial boost, but it continues to grapple with the backlog, with 1.9 million unprocessed amended returns and 4.3 million taxpayer correspondence cases. Despite the influx of thousands of new employees, there are concerns about their adequacy in training and ability to handle taxpayer impact. The report urges comprehensive training and a redirection of enforcement funding to bolster taxpayer services. As the IRS strives to improve operations and customer service, the challenges, unfortunately, persist.

0
Business United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
12 seconds ago
Thompson Coburn Bolsters Team with High-Profile Hires in Key Practice Areas
Law firm Thompson Coburn LLP has announced two high-profile additions to their team: Kenyen Brown and John Howard. Kenyen Brown, former US attorney for the Southern District of Alabama, is joining the firm as a white collar defense and investigations partner in Washington, D.C. He brings with him a wealth of experience in white-collar criminal
Thompson Coburn Bolsters Team with High-Profile Hires in Key Practice Areas
North America AIOps Platform Market Expected to Surge to US$ 8,810.61 Million by 2028
3 mins ago
North America AIOps Platform Market Expected to Surge to US$ 8,810.61 Million by 2028
SEALSQ Corp Announces Significant Revenue Growth and Strategic Investments in Post-Quantum Technology
4 mins ago
SEALSQ Corp Announces Significant Revenue Growth and Strategic Investments in Post-Quantum Technology
Philip Morris International Kicks Off 2024 With a Promising Dividend Payout
1 min ago
Philip Morris International Kicks Off 2024 With a Promising Dividend Payout
SEALSQ Corp Revolutionizes Semiconductor Industry with Rapid Chip Personalization Service
2 mins ago
SEALSQ Corp Revolutionizes Semiconductor Industry with Rapid Chip Personalization Service
Michael Bauer Celebrates One Year at Feizy: Fostering Growth and Innovation
3 mins ago
Michael Bauer Celebrates One Year at Feizy: Fostering Growth and Innovation
Latest Headlines
World News
Dane Chisholm: A Notable Career Ends as Rugby Star Announces Retirement
30 seconds
Dane Chisholm: A Notable Career Ends as Rugby Star Announces Retirement
Groundbreaking Studies Target Language Planning and Mental Health for Deaf and Hard of Hearing
48 seconds
Groundbreaking Studies Target Language Planning and Mental Health for Deaf and Hard of Hearing
POLITICO's Panel Discussion: A Deep Dive into 2024 Taiwan Presidential Election
1 min
POLITICO's Panel Discussion: A Deep Dive into 2024 Taiwan Presidential Election
Titleist Unveils Enhanced TruFeel Golf Ball for 2024: More Distance and Spin in Play
1 min
Titleist Unveils Enhanced TruFeel Golf Ball for 2024: More Distance and Spin in Play
Unseen Danger: Study Reveals High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
2 mins
Unseen Danger: Study Reveals High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
Jimmy Garoppolo's Turbulent Year with the Las Vegas Raiders: From Contracts to Benching
2 mins
Jimmy Garoppolo's Turbulent Year with the Las Vegas Raiders: From Contracts to Benching
Nigeria to Initiate Domestic Production of Healthcare Products
2 mins
Nigeria to Initiate Domestic Production of Healthcare Products
New Commissioners Appointed to Uganda's Electoral Commission
2 mins
New Commissioners Appointed to Uganda's Electoral Commission
New Leadership at Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Sets Agenda for 2024
3 mins
New Leadership at Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Sets Agenda for 2024
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app