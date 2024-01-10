IRS Unveils Start of 2023 Tax Filing Season, Urges Early Filing

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has kickstarted a new chapter in tax history by officially announcing the start of the 2023 tax filing season. As of January 29, the IRS will begin accepting and processing tax returns, echoing a clarion call for taxpayers to square their federal returns and settle any outstanding amounts by the April 15 deadline. The aim? To dodge the bullet of penalties and interest charges.

Advertisment

IRS Free File and Direct File Pilot: Aid for Early Filers

With a keen eye on facilitating the process for early filers, the IRS Free File program will be available from January 12. The program, in partnership with specialized software, offers free guided tax preparation for individuals whose adjusted gross income is $79,000 or less. In addition, the IRS Direct File pilot program is incrementally being rolled out, with a wider access range expected by mid-March for eligible taxpayers residing in participating states.

IRS Operations: Expect a Transformation

Advertisment

Danny Werfel, the IRS Commissioner, has indicated a significant shift in IRS operations. Amidst ongoing transformation efforts, taxpayers can anticipate improvements during this filing season. Leveraging new funding, the IRS aspires to streamline the tax preparation and filing process for taxpayers. With the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, taxpayers will witness enhancements in customer service, expanded in-person services, decreased wait times, and augmented paperless processing.

Projected Tax Returns and Refunds

The IRS projects to receive over 128.7 million individual tax returns by the federal deadline. As of December 29, 2023, the average refund amount stands at $3,167. The IRS typically issues tax refunds for most taxpayers within 21 days, with the fastest method being to file electronically and opt for direct deposit. Werfel advises taxpayers not to rely on receiving refunds by a certain date, emphasizing the importance of filing when they possess the correct tax forms.