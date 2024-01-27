IRS Targets Tax Losses in Sports Industry: Unraveling the Write-Off Strategy

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is heightening its scrutiny of tax losses reported by partnerships in the sports industry, a move aimed at ensuring strict adherence to tax laws. This action forms part of a wider IRS campaign to tackle tax evasion among the country's wealthiest taxpayers, with a specific spotlight on the strategy of counterbalancing personal tax liabilities with losses from sports team ownership.

Unraveling the Tax Write-Off Strategy

Sports teams frequently report operational losses resulting from the depreciation of intangible assets, such as TV rights and player contracts. These can be written off over an extended period, providing a significant tax advantage. The IRS's intensified focus, announced on January 16, 2024, comes on the heels of a September 20 announcement about a new division specifically targeting "pass-through" entities. These are businesses that funnel income to owners to be taxed at individual rates.

Funding Boost for the IRS

This increased scrutiny follows the IRS's receipt of additional funding from the Inflation Reduction Act. This legislation seeks to beef up enforcement against large businesses and partnerships, a sector where compliance has often been a challenge. A ProPublica report in 2021 shed light on the use of tax-saving strategies within the sports industry, revealing how owners like Steve Ballmer of the Los Angeles Clippers pay significantly lower taxes compared to their earnings due to deductions allowed under the U.S. tax code.

Debate Over Asset Depreciation

However, critics argue that the value of certain sports team assets tends to increase rather than decrease over time. This casts doubt on the justification for such deductions, raising questions about the integrity of these tax-saving strategies. The additional IRS attention comes amidst a historical decline in audit rates for large partnerships, largely attributed to resource constraints. But, a recent report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) suggests that improved statistical models could enhance the IRS's ability to identify and audit noncompliant partnerships.