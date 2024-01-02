en English
Business

IRS Sets Sight on Major Recruitment Drive with 20,000 New Hires by 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:30 pm EST
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), in an ambitious bid to scale operations and modernize its legacy IT systems, has announced its aim to recruit around 20,000 employees by the end of fiscal 2024. This comes on the heels of the agency’s significant growth, which saw it expand to 90,000 federal employees at the end of fiscal 2023.

A Versatile Recruitment Strategy

At the helm of this recruitment drive is Traci DiMartini, the IRS’ human capital officer. DiMartini plans to utilize a diverse range of recruitment tools. These include direct hire authority, recruitment fairs, and a robust social media presence. Furthermore, the IRS is emphasizing programs focused on veterans, military spouses, and early-career individuals, aiming to attract a broad spectrum of potential employees.

Benefits and Incentives

To sweeten the deal, the IRS is offering an array of benefits. These include telework options, student loan repayment, tuition assistance, and recruitment incentives specifically for accountants. In fact, in fiscal 2023, the IRS gave over $50 million in student loan repayments to its staff. This strategy is not only an appeal to prospective employees but also a testament to the IRS’s commitment to the well-being of its workforce.

Investment in Growth and Modernization

The Inflation Reduction Act has allocated a substantial sum to the IRS, amounting to approximately $60 billion. This fund is earmarked for the IRS to rebuild its workforce and modernize its legacy IT systems over the next decade, following a period of tight budgets. As a part of this expansion, the agency has recently recruited thousands for its call centers and is now turning its focus towards accountants.

A New Approach to Hiring and Retention

DiMartini is also keen on utilizing her experience from other agencies to bring about improvements in the hiring process. This involves the inclusion of subject-matter experts for technical roles and a revamp of the use of USA Staffing with new capabilities. Moreover, the IRS is putting significant emphasis on employee retention, intending to improve engagement and invest in workplace resources.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

