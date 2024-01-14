en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

IRS Kickstarts Tax Filing Season: A Journey from Ancient to Modern Tax Practices

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:17 am EST
IRS Kickstarts Tax Filing Season: A Journey from Ancient to Modern Tax Practices

Bringing an end to the anticipation, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has declared January 29 as the commencement date for the tax filing season. This significant announcement sends us on a journey back in time, juxtaposing our modern tax practices with those of Ancient Egypt, where beer was taxed not just for defence and infrastructure but also to moderate its consumption.

A Look at Ancient and Modern Tax Practices

Unlike the ancient civilization, our current tax regulations don’t accept beer or any other unconventional methods as payment. However, as we delve deeper into the arena of taxation, we realize the need for staying updated with the latest guidance. The complexities arising from teleworkers operating in multiple states, the intricate rules surrounding cryptocurrency accounting, and the novel regulations for clean energy tax credits have made tax filing a daunting task.

Expert Opinion on Current Tax Issues

Experts from a broad spectrum of organizations have shared their insights on these issues. They discuss the challenges posed by navigating nexus, payroll taxes, potential red flags from tax professionals, and the impact of new tax rules on law firm partnerships. They also touch upon the global tax frameworks, such as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD’s) Pillar Two and its implications.

Proposed Groundwater Tax and Personal Experiences

Adding to the discourse, there’s mention of a proposed groundwater tax in the US to address the issue of resource depletion. This proposal brings to light California’s experience with groundwater taxation. The article also invites professionals who are transitioning between jobs or receiving promotions to share their experiences, adding a personal touch to the discussion.

Furthermore, the article highlights recent tax news, including Nigeria’s move to align with international tax standards. Wrapping up the narrative, the content team shares a peek into their personal media consumption, telling us what they are currently engrossed in watching, reading, and listening to.

As we brace ourselves for this tax filing season, let’s remember that knowledge is power. And in the realm of taxation, being in the know can save us from unnecessary hassles and potential penalties.

0
Business United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
49 seconds ago
State Minister Nasrul Hamid Sets Direction for Bangladesh's Energy Sector
State Minister Nasrul Hamid, in his first address to ministry officials after assuming office, brought to light the mounting challenges in the arenas of power and energy supply in a global context. He accentuated that the responsibility of addressing these hurdles rests on the shoulders of every individual associated with the sector. Hamid also elevated
State Minister Nasrul Hamid Sets Direction for Bangladesh's Energy Sector
Global Trade in Choppy Waters: Suez and Panama Canals Disruptions Could Reignite Inflation
11 mins ago
Global Trade in Choppy Waters: Suez and Panama Canals Disruptions Could Reignite Inflation
Navigating Stock Market Volatility: Insights from Futurologist Mahesh Gowande
23 mins ago
Navigating Stock Market Volatility: Insights from Futurologist Mahesh Gowande
Union Power Rise Amidst Low Unemployment: The Elon Musk Factor
2 mins ago
Union Power Rise Amidst Low Unemployment: The Elon Musk Factor
Hannah Williams: Navigating Income Fluctuations and Resisting Lifestyle Inflation
2 mins ago
Hannah Williams: Navigating Income Fluctuations and Resisting Lifestyle Inflation
Energy Sector Trails in U.S. Stock Market Rally: A Deeper Dive
7 mins ago
Energy Sector Trails in U.S. Stock Market Rally: A Deeper Dive
Latest Headlines
World News
Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play
9 seconds
Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
9 seconds
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
MP Danny Kruger Challenges Rwanda Bill, Advocating for UK Sovereignty
14 seconds
MP Danny Kruger Challenges Rwanda Bill, Advocating for UK Sovereignty
Iowa's Commanding Victory over Indiana Hoosiers: A Testimony to Resilience and Skill
31 seconds
Iowa's Commanding Victory over Indiana Hoosiers: A Testimony to Resilience and Skill
Defying Odds: Toddler with Kidney Disease Swims for the First Time
48 seconds
Defying Odds: Toddler with Kidney Disease Swims for the First Time
Tunisians March to Commemorate Revolution, Demand Political Reform
1 min
Tunisians March to Commemorate Revolution, Demand Political Reform
Nationwide Recall Issued for Tio Francisco Cotija Cheese Due to Listeria Contamination
1 min
Nationwide Recall Issued for Tio Francisco Cotija Cheese Due to Listeria Contamination
Muscat Set to Host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier for 2024 Paris Games
2 mins
Muscat Set to Host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier for 2024 Paris Games
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in Formula E Opener; Maserati Rookie Makes Debut
3 mins
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in Formula E Opener; Maserati Rookie Makes Debut
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
30 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app