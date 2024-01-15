IRS Kicks off Tax Filing Season 2023 with Free File and Direct File Program Initiatives

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has declared January 29 as the official commencement of the tax filing season for 2023. This marks the onset of the IRS accepting and processing tax returns. They have issued an advisement to taxpayers to begin filing at their earliest convenience to prevent penalties and interest. The due date for most taxpayers is April 15.

IRS Free File and Direct File Programs

In an effort to facilitate this process, the IRS Free File program will be accessible from January 12. This service provides free guided tax preparation through software partners for individuals bearing an adjusted gross income of $79,000 or less. Additionally, the IRS is launching a Direct File pilot program for free online filing. This is projected to be broadly available by mid-March for eligible taxpayers residing in participating states.

Steps towards Improved Taxpayer Services

The IRS is employing new funding to enhance taxpayer services. They anticipate receiving over 128.7 million individual tax returns by the deadline. The average refund is reported to be $3,167 as of December 29, 2023. These measures form part of the IRS’s continuous transformation efforts to augment operations and support for taxpayers throughout the filing season.

IRS Tax Brackets and Deductions

Changes this year could potentially result in more money for taxpayers due to inflation. Tax brackets are escalating by 5.5%, leading to potential pay raises for individuals. The standard deduction is also rising for both married couples and single taxpayers. Furthermore, tax breaks for electric cars and energy-efficient home improvements are being introduced.

New Reporting Requirement and Advisement for Freelancers

The IRS aims to implement a new reporting requirement for 1099 K forms for income over $5,000 earned through third-party payment apps in 2024, affecting taxes filed in 2025. Freelancers and business owners are advised to monitor their self-employment income meticulously and establish separate accounts for professional transactions to prevent reporting errors.