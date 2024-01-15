en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

IRS Kicks off Tax Filing Season 2023 with Free File and Direct File Program Initiatives

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:18 pm EST
IRS Kicks off Tax Filing Season 2023 with Free File and Direct File Program Initiatives

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has declared January 29 as the official commencement of the tax filing season for 2023. This marks the onset of the IRS accepting and processing tax returns. They have issued an advisement to taxpayers to begin filing at their earliest convenience to prevent penalties and interest. The due date for most taxpayers is April 15.

IRS Free File and Direct File Programs

In an effort to facilitate this process, the IRS Free File program will be accessible from January 12. This service provides free guided tax preparation through software partners for individuals bearing an adjusted gross income of $79,000 or less. Additionally, the IRS is launching a Direct File pilot program for free online filing. This is projected to be broadly available by mid-March for eligible taxpayers residing in participating states.

Steps towards Improved Taxpayer Services

The IRS is employing new funding to enhance taxpayer services. They anticipate receiving over 128.7 million individual tax returns by the deadline. The average refund is reported to be $3,167 as of December 29, 2023. These measures form part of the IRS’s continuous transformation efforts to augment operations and support for taxpayers throughout the filing season.

IRS Tax Brackets and Deductions

Changes this year could potentially result in more money for taxpayers due to inflation. Tax brackets are escalating by 5.5%, leading to potential pay raises for individuals. The standard deduction is also rising for both married couples and single taxpayers. Furthermore, tax breaks for electric cars and energy-efficient home improvements are being introduced.

New Reporting Requirement and Advisement for Freelancers

The IRS aims to implement a new reporting requirement for 1099 K forms for income over $5,000 earned through third-party payment apps in 2024, affecting taxes filed in 2025. Freelancers and business owners are advised to monitor their self-employment income meticulously and establish separate accounts for professional transactions to prevent reporting errors.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
31 seconds ago
Walmart: America's Largest Grocer Navigates Inflationary Pressures
In the landscape of American retail and consumption, Walmart Inc. reigns supreme. The multinational retail corporation has etched its name as America’s largest grocer, commanding over a quarter of the country’s grocery spending, as reported by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The fiscal quarter ending in January saw a marked spike in Walmart’s market share in food
Walmart: America's Largest Grocer Navigates Inflationary Pressures
China's Logan Faces New Challenge as Creditors Consider Petition for Liquidation
6 mins ago
China's Logan Faces New Challenge as Creditors Consider Petition for Liquidation
World Economic Forum 2024: A Crucible for Global Power Networking
7 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: A Crucible for Global Power Networking
People's Bank of China Holds Steady on MLF Rate, Ensures Adequate Liquidity
1 min ago
People's Bank of China Holds Steady on MLF Rate, Ensures Adequate Liquidity
Goldman Sachs Flags Undervalued Financial Services Sector: A Buying Opportunity
4 mins ago
Goldman Sachs Flags Undervalued Financial Services Sector: A Buying Opportunity
Asian Financial Markets Respond to Political and Economic Developments
5 mins ago
Asian Financial Markets Respond to Political and Economic Developments
Latest Headlines
World News
Jersey Teachers Presented with New Pay Offer and Strike Ban: A Closer Look
18 seconds
Jersey Teachers Presented with New Pay Offer and Strike Ban: A Closer Look
Socceroos' Stephen Laybutt: A Legacy of Courage and Altruism
24 seconds
Socceroos' Stephen Laybutt: A Legacy of Courage and Altruism
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as New President, Signaling a Deepening Rift with China
35 seconds
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as New President, Signaling a Deepening Rift with China
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Ash Gordon Tragically Killed in Home Burglary
2 mins
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Ash Gordon Tragically Killed in Home Burglary
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Invitational with Birdie-Birdie Finish
2 mins
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Invitational with Birdie-Birdie Finish
House Republicans to Re-subpoena Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
3 mins
House Republicans to Re-subpoena Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
Rising Opposition in Poland: Mass Protests Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
4 mins
Rising Opposition in Poland: Mass Protests Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
Republican Presidential Hopefuls Face First Electoral Test in Iowa Caucuses
5 mins
Republican Presidential Hopefuls Face First Electoral Test in Iowa Caucuses
Taiwan Straddles the Line: Historical Strategies in Modern Geopolitics
6 mins
Taiwan Straddles the Line: Historical Strategies in Modern Geopolitics
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
10 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
12 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
17 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app