IRS Kicks Off 2023 Tax Filing Season: Encourages Early Filing and Introduces New Programs

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has inaugurated the 2023 tax filing season, which officially kicks off on January 29, 2024. From this date, the IRS will commence the acceptance and processing of 2023 tax returns. The IRS encourages taxpayers to file their returns and settle any due balances prior to the deadline of April 15, 2024, to bypass potential penalties and interest. This announcement comes as a part of the IRS’s transformation efforts to streamline operations during the filing season.

Free File Program and Direct File Pilot

In an effort to expedite early filing, the IRS is launching its Free File program on January 12, 2024. This initiative provides complimentary tax preparation assistance via software partners to those taxpayers whose adjusted gross income is $79,000 or less. Furthermore, the IRS is set to roll out a Direct File pilot program. This scheme is designed to provide qualified taxpayers in participating states with free online filing directly through the IRS. The program is expected to be widely available by mid-March 2024.

Expected Volume and Average Refund

The IRS is prepared to handle a substantial volume of returns this season. It estimates a receipt of over 128.7 million individual tax returns by the deadline. As of December 29, 2023, the average refund stood at a significant $3,167. In a recent statement, IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel affirmed that new funding will be utilized to assist taxpayers, making tax preparation and filing a smoother process.

Additional Tools and Resources

Alongside these key programs, the IRS is also introducing new and expanded tools and resources for taxpayers. These include the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs, as well as the ‘Where’s My Refund?’ tool on the IRS website. These resources are aimed at supporting taxpayers in timely and efficient tax preparation and filing, underscoring the IRS’s commitment to enhancing its service offering during the tax filing season.