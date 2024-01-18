IRS Halts E-filing for Certain Tax-Exempt Organizations Due to Tech Upgrades

In a recent announcement, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) stated that certain tax-exempt organizations would be unable to e-file their income tax returns until March 17, 2024. The cause? A series of technology upgrades that have impacted the functionality of the e-filing system. The forms affected by this delay are Form 990-T and Form 1120-POL. These are typically used by organizations that are subject to unrelated business income tax and certain political organizations, respectively.

Impact of the E-filing Delay

Organizations that have filing due dates between January 15, 2024, and March 15, 2024, are particularly affected by this halt in e-filing. During this period, the IRS typically processes around 2,000 e-filings, the majority of which are Form 990-T. The delay will not affect organizations due to file Form 990-T on April 15, 2024, or later, as they are expected to be able to do so electronically on time.

IRS's Advice to Affected Organizations

In light of these circumstances, the IRS advises affected organizations to file their returns on paper and, where applicable, submit Form 8868 to avoid accruing interest and penalties. For organizations due to file Form 1120-POL, they have the option to file on paper or request an automatic six-month extension using Form 7004.

The Irony of the Situation

The current e-filing delay is somewhat ironic given the IRS's well-documented struggles with processing paper returns. Erin Collins, the National Taxpayer Advocate, has even referred to these issues as the agency's 'Kryptonite.'

Exemptions and Encouragements

Despite the delay, government entities and Indian tribal governments can still file Form 990-T for Clean Energy Tax Credits. These are not due until after the e-filing system is expected to be back online. The IRS continues to encourage all taxpayers to e-file when possible and offers FAQs online for further guidance on Elective Pay and Transferability for clean energy tax credits.