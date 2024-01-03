en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

IRS Gears Up for Direct File Pilot: A Look at the Potential of Pre-filled Returns

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
IRS Gears Up for Direct File Pilot: A Look at the Potential of Pre-filled Returns

As the clock ticks closer to the 2024 tax filing season, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is gearing up to test its novel Direct File system pilot. Identified participants for the pilot program will be verified through ID.me, an identity verification technology. This move comes on the heels of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) which became effective from January 1, 2024, bringing with it new reporting requirements for beneficial owners in diverse entities.

CTA – A Closer Look

The CTA, in essence, is designed to bolster transparency in corporate ownership, thereby helping to thwart financial crimes. It introduces reporting prerequisites, exemptions, and penalties for non-compliance. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has released the final rule for the Reporting Rule for Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting. Alongside, the Access Rule has been established, authorizing the distribution of information to specific entities, albeit with stringent scrutiny and confidentiality stipulations. Non-compliance with the CTA or FinCEN regulations could lead to severe civil and criminal penalties.

Direct File Pilot – A Game Changer?

The IRS’s Direct File pilot program, slated for the 2024 filing season, aims to provide a select group of taxpayers the option to file their taxes directly with the agency, free of charge. However, the system does not include pre-filled information, a feature often touted as a significant advantage for taxpayers.

Pre-filled Returns – A Step Forward

Pre-filled tax returns would allow taxpayers to download data that the IRS already has, e.g., W-2s and 1099s, directly into their tax returns. This option could be integrated seamlessly into both public and private tax software, potentially simplifying the tax filing process and minimizing errors. It’s worth noting the distinction between pre-filled returns and return-free systems – the latter would have the tax agency preparing the returns. The adoption of pre-filled returns could bring about benefits for a range of stakeholders, including private software companies, accountants, the IRS, and above all, taxpayers due to potential cost savings, improved accuracy, and a streamlined filing process.

While the IRS has not previously offered pre-filled returns, such practices are regular in other countries. Regardless of the future trajectory of the Direct File program, the ability for taxpayers to download their financial data into tax preparation software is essential, with an emphasis on robust privacy and security standards.

0
United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Boston Clinic's Technology: A Life-saving Beacon Amidst Opioid Crisis

By Justice Nwafor

The Overlooked Role of Mental Health in Cardiac Care: Margery Quackenbush's Story

By BNN Correspondents

Scotts Valley High Triumphs Over Aptos in Basketball League Debut

By Salman Khan

Iowa City Council Reelects Bruce Teague as Mayor, Mazahir Salih as Mayor Pro Tem

By Bijay Laxmi

FCC Adopts New Rules to Prevent Digital Discrimination ...
@Politics · 3 mins
FCC Adopts New Rules to Prevent Digital Discrimination ...
heart comment 0
Florence Pugh: Celebrating a Birthday and an Emerging Fashion Icon

By BNN Correspondents

Florence Pugh: Celebrating a Birthday and an Emerging Fashion Icon
New York’s New Year Event Sparks Concern Over Chinese Influence

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New York's New Year Event Sparks Concern Over Chinese Influence
Petoskey Regional Audubon Society Hosts ‘Pheasants of Detroit’: An Unusual Tale of Urban Ecology

By BNN Correspondents

Petoskey Regional Audubon Society Hosts 'Pheasants of Detroit': An Unusual Tale of Urban Ecology
Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Controversy: A Continuing Saga in the NBA

By Salman Khan

Kyrie Irving's Antisemitism Controversy: A Continuing Saga in the NBA
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Boosts Women's Wellness Portfolio with MenoLabs Acquisition
8 seconds
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Boosts Women's Wellness Portfolio with MenoLabs Acquisition
Erling Haaland Spotted in Dubai Amidst Recovery, New Year's Celebration
21 seconds
Erling Haaland Spotted in Dubai Amidst Recovery, New Year's Celebration
Nigeria's Political Landscape: Unity or an Eight-Year Rule?
36 seconds
Nigeria's Political Landscape: Unity or an Eight-Year Rule?
Boston Clinic's Technology: A Life-saving Beacon Amidst Opioid Crisis
1 min
Boston Clinic's Technology: A Life-saving Beacon Amidst Opioid Crisis
John Alexander Calls for Revision of Medical Timeout Rules in Tennis
1 min
John Alexander Calls for Revision of Medical Timeout Rules in Tennis
The Overlooked Role of Mental Health in Cardiac Care: Margery Quackenbush's Story
2 mins
The Overlooked Role of Mental Health in Cardiac Care: Margery Quackenbush's Story
Scotts Valley High Triumphs Over Aptos in Basketball League Debut
2 mins
Scotts Valley High Triumphs Over Aptos in Basketball League Debut
FCC Adopts New Rules to Prevent Digital Discrimination
3 mins
FCC Adopts New Rules to Prevent Digital Discrimination
Former IMA President Alleges Verbal Abuse by Bihar Education Department ACS
4 mins
Former IMA President Alleges Verbal Abuse by Bihar Education Department ACS
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
33 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app