IRS Gears Up for Direct File Pilot: A Look at the Potential of Pre-filled Returns

As the clock ticks closer to the 2024 tax filing season, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is gearing up to test its novel Direct File system pilot. Identified participants for the pilot program will be verified through ID.me, an identity verification technology. This move comes on the heels of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) which became effective from January 1, 2024, bringing with it new reporting requirements for beneficial owners in diverse entities.

CTA – A Closer Look

The CTA, in essence, is designed to bolster transparency in corporate ownership, thereby helping to thwart financial crimes. It introduces reporting prerequisites, exemptions, and penalties for non-compliance. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has released the final rule for the Reporting Rule for Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting. Alongside, the Access Rule has been established, authorizing the distribution of information to specific entities, albeit with stringent scrutiny and confidentiality stipulations. Non-compliance with the CTA or FinCEN regulations could lead to severe civil and criminal penalties.

Direct File Pilot – A Game Changer?

The IRS’s Direct File pilot program, slated for the 2024 filing season, aims to provide a select group of taxpayers the option to file their taxes directly with the agency, free of charge. However, the system does not include pre-filled information, a feature often touted as a significant advantage for taxpayers.

Pre-filled Returns – A Step Forward

Pre-filled tax returns would allow taxpayers to download data that the IRS already has, e.g., W-2s and 1099s, directly into their tax returns. This option could be integrated seamlessly into both public and private tax software, potentially simplifying the tax filing process and minimizing errors. It’s worth noting the distinction between pre-filled returns and return-free systems – the latter would have the tax agency preparing the returns. The adoption of pre-filled returns could bring about benefits for a range of stakeholders, including private software companies, accountants, the IRS, and above all, taxpayers due to potential cost savings, improved accuracy, and a streamlined filing process.

While the IRS has not previously offered pre-filled returns, such practices are regular in other countries. Regardless of the future trajectory of the Direct File program, the ability for taxpayers to download their financial data into tax preparation software is essential, with an emphasis on robust privacy and security standards.