IRS Funding Boost Raises Audit Concerns for Businesses, Experts Weigh In

The Inflation Reduction Act, a monumental legislation, has earmarked a whopping $80 billion for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), paving the way for the hiring of 30,000 new employees. This development has sparked apprehension about a potential surge in tax audits, particularly for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Insights from the Experts

Phillip Goldstein, CEO of Goldstein Lieberman & Co., narrated an instance involving his client’s clash with the IRS over classification as a real estate professional. The resolution was in favor of the client, an event that Goldstein believes is indicative of the IRS’s future course of action. According to him, the IRS will likely use its bolstered resources to address the agency’s service issues, rather than drastically ramp up audits on SMBs.

However, Goldstein also pointed out the difficulty in recruiting qualified accountants, given the existing workforce gap, a challenge the IRS will have to surmount in its hiring spree.

Minimizing Audit Risks

Goldstein advocates for SMBs to engage reputable CPA firms to minimize audit risks. Echoing this sentiment, Craig Venokur, Partner at Mazars, recommended that certain business structures, such as S corporations, and specific business practices can inadvertently draw IRS attention. Venokur emphasized the significance of reasonable compensation and meticulous record-keeping in reducing audit risks.

IRS Focus: Outliers and Technology

Marcus Dyer from Withum suggested that while there might be a marginal increase in audits, the IRS’s primary focus would likely zero in on outlier cases. Dyer also underscored the IRS’s commitment to investing in technology to enhance audit selection. He proposed maintaining rigorous records and seeking the expertise of qualified tax professionals to navigate potential audits effectively.

While the significant funding boost for the IRS may lead to a rise in audits, comprehensive preparation and professional guidance can equip businesses to mitigate risks successfully.