en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

IRS Funding Boost Raises Audit Concerns for Businesses, Experts Weigh In

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:15 am EST
IRS Funding Boost Raises Audit Concerns for Businesses, Experts Weigh In

The Inflation Reduction Act, a monumental legislation, has earmarked a whopping $80 billion for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), paving the way for the hiring of 30,000 new employees. This development has sparked apprehension about a potential surge in tax audits, particularly for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Insights from the Experts

Phillip Goldstein, CEO of Goldstein Lieberman & Co., narrated an instance involving his client’s clash with the IRS over classification as a real estate professional. The resolution was in favor of the client, an event that Goldstein believes is indicative of the IRS’s future course of action. According to him, the IRS will likely use its bolstered resources to address the agency’s service issues, rather than drastically ramp up audits on SMBs.

However, Goldstein also pointed out the difficulty in recruiting qualified accountants, given the existing workforce gap, a challenge the IRS will have to surmount in its hiring spree.

Minimizing Audit Risks

Goldstein advocates for SMBs to engage reputable CPA firms to minimize audit risks. Echoing this sentiment, Craig Venokur, Partner at Mazars, recommended that certain business structures, such as S corporations, and specific business practices can inadvertently draw IRS attention. Venokur emphasized the significance of reasonable compensation and meticulous record-keeping in reducing audit risks.

IRS Focus: Outliers and Technology

Marcus Dyer from Withum suggested that while there might be a marginal increase in audits, the IRS’s primary focus would likely zero in on outlier cases. Dyer also underscored the IRS’s commitment to investing in technology to enhance audit selection. He proposed maintaining rigorous records and seeking the expertise of qualified tax professionals to navigate potential audits effectively.

While the significant funding boost for the IRS may lead to a rise in audits, comprehensive preparation and professional guidance can equip businesses to mitigate risks successfully.

0
Business United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Traton's CEO Sets Sights on Higher Operating Profit Margin
Traton’s CEO, Christian Levin, is set to elevate the financial performance of Volkswagen’s commercial vehicle subsidiary in the forthcoming years by setting formidable goals for the operating profit margin. Traton’s ambitious financial targets will be unveiled at an upcoming Capital Markets Day, though the specific date remains unconfirmed. Aiming High In a previous investor event,
Traton's CEO Sets Sights on Higher Operating Profit Margin
Apparel Group Marks Significant Growth and Expansion in 2023
3 mins ago
Apparel Group Marks Significant Growth and Expansion in 2023
Missouri Governor Enacts Executive Order to Safeguard Military Installations
3 mins ago
Missouri Governor Enacts Executive Order to Safeguard Military Installations
Tank Storage Magazine Kicks Off 2024 with StocExpo Preview and Community-Driven Content
2 mins ago
Tank Storage Magazine Kicks Off 2024 with StocExpo Preview and Community-Driven Content
Rapid Test Market Forecast Reveals Growth Prospects and Competitive Analysis up to 2030
3 mins ago
Rapid Test Market Forecast Reveals Growth Prospects and Competitive Analysis up to 2030
SHD Group Unveils Comprehensive 2024 RISC-V Market Research Report
3 mins ago
SHD Group Unveils Comprehensive 2024 RISC-V Market Research Report
Latest Headlines
World News
Kyrgyzstan's President Absent from Flag-Raising Ceremony: Unfurls Controversy
36 seconds
Kyrgyzstan's President Absent from Flag-Raising Ceremony: Unfurls Controversy
IIT Madras Researchers Develop Breakthrough Portable Skin Diagnostic Device
38 seconds
IIT Madras Researchers Develop Breakthrough Portable Skin Diagnostic Device
MOUN Challenges Delta Government’s Directive on Motorcycle and Tricycle Operations
3 mins
MOUN Challenges Delta Government’s Directive on Motorcycle and Tricycle Operations
Rapid Test Market Forecast Reveals Growth Prospects and Competitive Analysis up to 2030
3 mins
Rapid Test Market Forecast Reveals Growth Prospects and Competitive Analysis up to 2030
Tunisian MPs Visit Thala: A Dialogue with Local Concerns and Martyr's Day Observance
3 mins
Tunisian MPs Visit Thala: A Dialogue with Local Concerns and Martyr's Day Observance
Bryony Gordon's Marathon Challenge: A Run for Mental Health
3 mins
Bryony Gordon's Marathon Challenge: A Run for Mental Health
Dr. Kirsten Harting Leads Alzinova's Charge in Alzheimer's Research
4 mins
Dr. Kirsten Harting Leads Alzinova's Charge in Alzheimer's Research
Delhi BJP Calls for Restoration of 'Gandhi Maidan' Name at Historical Site
5 mins
Delhi BJP Calls for Restoration of 'Gandhi Maidan' Name at Historical Site
Boxer Joseph Parker's Quest to Reclaim Titles during Samoa Visit
7 mins
Boxer Joseph Parker's Quest to Reclaim Titles during Samoa Visit
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
55 mins
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
2 hours
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
3 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
5 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
5 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
6 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
6 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
9 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
9 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app